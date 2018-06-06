GMC expands the Sierra lineup once again with the launch of the new Elevation model. With simple monochromatic trim, it's not as flashy as the range-topping Denali, but there's still plenty of capability, including an optional off-road package.

The Sierra Elevation wears body-color elements for the door handles, bumpers, and grille surround. Instead of the the chrome accents on other trims, this one has has black pieces for the center of the grille, tow hooks, and window trim. It still comes standard with LED headlights and foglights, though.

The Elevation also introduces the double cab body to the latest generation of the Sierra. While smaller than the crew cab on the SLT and Denali, the latest version still has almost three inches (76 millimeters) more legroom for folks in the back than the same configuration in the previous generation.

Inside, the Elevation has an eight-inch infotainment screen. Customers can upgrade to a premium version that's the same size but with a higher resolution screen and voice recognition. A seven-speaker Bose stereo is also available.

Under the hood, the Elevation comes standard with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 348 pound-feet (472 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can also upgrade to a 5.3-liter V8. GMC doesn't offer an output for it in the Elevation's announcement, but the powerplant produces 355 hp (265 kW) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm) in the Silverado. Both of these engines come with an eight-speed automatic and a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive.

In early 2019, GMC will also offer the Sierra Elevation with a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel that hook up to a 10-speed automatic. Performance specs aren't available for it yet.

If buyers plan to drive their Elevation in more rugged terrain, GMC also offers an optional X31 Off Road package for it. The upgrades include elements from the AT4 model like a two-speed transfer case, Rancho shocks, locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control, protective skidplates, and heavy-duty air filter. For a styling improvement, dual exhaust outlets are also part of the package.

Folks looking to haul their stuff can also order the optional ProGrade Trailering System that has a hitch guidance system for making hooking up a load much easier.

Like other models of the new Sierra, the Elevation will be on sale this fall. The lineup will also include the range-topping Denali, nearly as luxurious SLT, and off-road-oriented AT4. There will also likely be a SLE trim, according to spy shots.