Can we all agree we are living in the best of times when it comes to performance sedans? Be they compact, be they large, be they European, be they Asian or American – there’s something on the market for every taste. Undoubtedly, one of the stars of this niche segment is still the BMW M5 – a nameplate that’s been around for more than 30 years and is still one of the fastest, more luxurious, and most desirable performance sedans.

The last generation of the vehicle uses an all-wheel drive system, for the first time in history, and a V8 biturbo engine in a well-proven formula. It’s one of the most capable sedans on the track, and is the only current vehicle in the class that can compete against the mighty Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

But let’s talk about exclusivity. The vehicle you see in the attached video at the top is a 2018 BMW M5, finely reworked by BMW Individual, the division for special customer orders of the Bavarian brand. It’s easily distinguishable from the “regular” M5s by its unique green exterior hue, one of several Individual paint options - Purple Silk, Java Green, Long Beach Blue, and Champagne Quartz.

The interior is equally impressive with beige leather sports seats, door cards, and lower section of the dashboard. One thing we don’t really understand is the need for infotainment screens at the second row of seats, but let’s leave this discussion for another day.

If power is your thing, then you should ask your BMW dealer for the M5 Competition. It adds 17 horsepower (13 kilowatts) for a grand total of 617 hp (460 kW). Channeled through an eight-speed, quick-shifting automatic gearbox and an xDrive AWD system to the wheels, the power ensures the super sedan needs just 3.1 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill.

