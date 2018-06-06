A grand total of two images – that’s all Jeep is willing to share for the time being. Following a teaser photo released earlier this week, the mildly facelifted 2019 Renegade has made its debut at the Torino Motor Show in the beautiful Valentino Park. Bear in mind we’re dealing with the European version of the petite crossover, although its American counterpart is expected to feature just about the same styling tweaks.

So, what’s changed? Well, the headlights have a more modern look and the front bumper has been redesigned by gaining a new lower fascia as evidenced in the photo comparison below. We also notice the side lights mounted on the front fenders are now white instead of orange, probably to go along better with the updated headlights. It’s worth mentioning the images shared so far are depicting the upper-spec Limited trim, so lesser versions won’t be as nice as this.

Moving at the back, the taillights have also gone through a nip and tuck as only the center of the cluster is now white, with the extensions forming an “X” are now red instead of white. In addition, the taillight has a swanky new look making the Renegade look more modern in the same vein as the updated front lights contribute to the crossover’s fresh appearance. That’s about it in terms of changes as everything else appears to be the same.

Jeep isn’t willing to show the 2019 Renegade’s interior just yet (see a spy photo of the cabin), so we will have to wait for the second half of the month to learn everything there is to know about the model’s mid-cycle refresh. When it will go on sale in Europe, the updated crossover will be offered with a newly developed three-cylinder 1.0-liter engine developing 120 horsepower. Should that not be enough, a larger four-cylinder 1.3-liter will deliver 150 hp and 180 hp.

Source: Jeep