We guess you were impressed when we talked about the custom-made Nissan e-NV200 camper van, at least a little bit, weren't you?. If that’s true, we have good news – you have to no longer transform your electric bus into a camper, as Nissan is now officially presenting an in-house developed e-NV200 camper van.

Unveiled for the first time during the Madrid Motor Show in Spain together with the ICE-powered NV300 camper van, the e-NV200 Camper comfortably accommodates two travelers who want to enjoy a zero-emissions “getaway to the countryside, to the sea or wherever the imagination takes them.”

While the idea is definitely cute, forget us for having our fears the e-NV200, with its compact 40-kilowatthour battery, isn't the perfect basis for such a vehicle, having a maximum range of only between 124 miles (200 kilometers) and 187 miles (300 km). But if you live close to the sea or the favorite mountain camping, sure – it will do the job.

Probably the better solution for adventurers is the new NV300 Camper, which is based on the regular NV300 cargo van. Power here comes from a family of compact 1.6-liter diesel engines, and – while we know Nissan wants to gradually abandon the diesel technology – the range should be much bigger than in the e-NV200.

The transformation into a camper van brings an elevating roof and an authentic kitchen with a refrigerator, sink, and water and gas installations. The van can accommodate up to four people with its comfortable bedroom and another double bed in the raised ceiling.

"The new Nissan Camper range will allow the most adventurous to have a balcony with views of the most incredible places in the world and enjoy the essence of traveling with family or friends," Francesc Corberó, communication director of Nissan Spain, describes the camper van duo.

Nissan is not revealing information about the global availability of the new campers and is only saying “customers in Spain can go to their favorite Nissan dealer, order a Camper van and customize them to their personal needs.”

Source: Nissan