Whether we like them or not, coupe-SUVs are here to stay and most of them come from premium automakers. Audi is finally entering this niche with the rather bold-looking Q8 serving as a window into the future of the brand’s continuously growing Q family. The Four Rings company took its sweet time coming out with a proper answer for BMW’s X6 and Mercedes’ GLE Coupe, but as the saying goes, better late than ever.

Following the Q8’s world premiere yesterday at the Audi Brand Summit event organized in Shenzen, China, the eye-catching SUV is making the headlines once again courtesy of an extended video providing a closer look at the sportier take on the Q7 recipe. The new arrival in the company’s SUV family is wider, shorter, and lower and promises to offer best-in-class interior room thanks to a nearly three-meter-long wheelbase.

Sitting at the top of the Q lineup, it doesn’t come as a surprise the Q8 will come loaded with plenty of standard features. These will include LED headlights, a fully digital 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, and a pair of touchscreens dominating the center console. Measuring 10.1 inches, the upper screen is for the MMI infotainment system while the lower display measures 8.6 inches and provides access to the climate controls and other functions. Where have we seen that before? Yes, in top-tier new Audis like the A8 flagship, A7 Sportback, and the new A6 Sedan & Avant.

Those willing to pay extra in order to make the Q8 even more striking than it already is will be given the opportunity to get the coupe-SUV with massive 22-inch wheels. Speaking of options, there are plenty of toys that will rapidly increase the model’s price tag, such as an adaptive air suspension, remote parking pilot, head-up display, four-zone AC, massaging contour seats, and even an air quality package.

Combining the “elegance of a four-door luxury coupé with the practical versatility of a large SUV, the Q8 will go on sale in Europe from the third quarter of the year. It might not remain Audi’s range-topping SUV for a long time as already rumors are suggesting there are plans for a Q9 part of an extended SUV family that might also include a smaller Q6 and a petite Q1.

Video: Audi