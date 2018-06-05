The Mercedes-AMG E63 S appears to be all over the place as some sort of performance benchmark for competitors and non-competitors alike. Every performance car with a paddock at the Nürburgring wants a piece of Mercedes’ venerable performance sedan. Whether it’s the BMW M5 – it’s real competitors – or a host of other, often more expensive, supercars that should have no trouble outperforming the AMG. However, the E63 S is stacked with power. Its 4.0-liter V8 produces 604 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, putting its squarely in the sights of several supercar competitors.

TheSUPERCARDRIVER YouTube channel pitted the E63 S against a host of unlikely foes – the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and 488 GTB, and the Porsche 911 GT3. Let’s say no one is cross shopping any of these with the E63 S sedan. However, after watching the video, someone looking at a GTC4Lusso T may want to reconsider unless they want a dose of embarrassment at the track.

On paper the Ferrari is close on horsepower – down just two – but it significantly lacks torque. It produces 560 lb-ft to the AMG’s 627, and the difference is evident when the two race. The AMG crushes the Ferrari, winning by several car lengths. The AMG also beats the Porsche, but it’s much closer. The Porsche keeps up with the AMG better than the GTC4Lusso. Even with a likely significant weight advantage, the flat-six engine could not compete. It’s down on both horsepower and torque, producing 500 hp and 339 pound-feet of torque. The fact the AMG is all-wheel drive while both the Ferrari and Porsche rear-wheel drive certainly gives the German luxury sedan an edge.

If you want to beat the AMG, you’re going to have to grab a 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB and its biturbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The GTB produces more horsepower but less torque. However, that doesn’t matter. The AMG beats the Ferrari off the line but, the Italian supercar easily catches up and passes the AMG. The 488 produces 661 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. That’s the right combination to beat the AMG.

Source: TheSUPERCARDRIVER via YouTube