As we’re patiently waiting for the next range-topping Aston Martin to debut, the automaker is taking some leisurely laps around the race track. How rude, right? Back in April, the automaker revealed the brand’s top-tier supercar that would replace the Vanquish would resurrect a legendary nameplate – the DBS. Ever since the Vanquish debuted in 2001, Aston has dipped into the DBS brand – first used for the 1967 grand tourer – just as it’s doing now for the DBS Superleggera. Each time we spy the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera testing we wonder how much closer we are to seeing a full production version. The car is supposed to debut in the second quarter of 2018 and time is running out.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks stunning even with its matte-black cladding on the exterior and electrical tape on the hood. The supercar will borrow several design elements from the DB11, giving the cues more aggressive flavor. Adding to the car’s overall appearance will be aerodynamic elements such as a front splitter, rear diffuser, active rear wing, and the pair of bonnet vents, which will complete the look.

You can’t be a range-topping supercar with horsepower, and the DBS Superleggera should pack plenty. The car will likely use a tuned version of the DB11’s biturbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine. The new DBS should produce 700 horsepower – which is significantly more than what we’ve previously reported. A lot can change in just a few months. And let’s be honest 600 horsepower isn’t that much anymore.

Aston will, along with the two-door coupe, offer an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante – convertible. This will broaden the appeal of the top-tier supercar and allow those who like the wind in their hair a chance to experience the pinnacle of the Aston lineup. We should see a production version of both the coupe and Volante by the end of the month – if Aston keeps to its timeline.

Photos: Automedia