It goes on sale in November.
It’s a big day for premium SUVs from Germany with the launch of the Audi Q8 earlier in the day and now the launch of the fourth generation of the BMW X5. Bimmer’s SUV has a somewhat more rugged look and a whole lot more tech.
The new X5 maintains the SUV’s familiar shape but now features a grille with much larger openings. Adaptive LED headlights are now standard, and BMW’s Laserlights are an option. At the back, there’s now a two-section hatch for an easier time loading small items. As an option, both parts can open and close automatically.
Inside, there are a pair of 12.3-inch screens – one for the instruments and another for the infotainment. Occupants up front get power-adjustable, heated seats. Ventilation and massaging features are optional for the chairs. Customers can also upgrade to glass controls for the switchgear and a Bowers & Wilkins stereo that has 20 speakers and a 1,500-watt output.
If you need to carry more people, a third row of seats will become an option in December. It’ll come with electric controls for the second row bench to slide, tilt, and fold the backrest.
Buyers can choose between the X5 xDrive 40i with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six that produces 335 horsepower and can reach 60 miles per hour in 5.3 seconds. The other alternative is the X5 xDrive 50i with a 4.4-liter V8 making 456 hp that can reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Both powertrains come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. A locking rear differential is also an option.
The X5 should be rather comfy on the road with standard dynamic dampers. Buyers can also upgrade to the optional Adaptive M Suspension Professional that adds active roll stabilization and rear-wheel steering. In addition, there’s an available air suspension for a more supple ride, and the ability to raise or lower the ride height by as much as 1.6 inches.
Driving is also easier with standard driver assistance features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, front and rear collision warnings, pedestrian monitoring, and city collision mitigation. The optional Active Driving Assistant Professional adds traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist, automatic lane changing, and collision evasion aid with steering assist.
The 2019 X5 will arrive in the United States in November, but BMW won’t announce pricing until closer to launch.
2019 BMW X5
The All-New 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle.
Sculptured styling with increased dimensions and capabilities.
New BMW TwinPower turbo engines, 335hp 3.0L 6-cylinder and 456hp 4.4L 8-cylinder
New Optional Off-Road Package with air suspension and new rear locking differential.
New standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two 12.3-inch digital displays.
New standard Active Driving Assistant and optional factory Remote Engine Start.
Pricing to be announced closer to on sale date of Nov. 2018.
Today, BMW launches the all-new 4th generation 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle with two
variants, the X5 xDrive 40i and the X5 xDrive 50i. Since its introduction almost 20 years ago,
the BMW X5 has been built exclusively in Spartanburg, SC. To date, more than 2.2 million X5's
have been sold worldwide, one third of those sales being in the U.S.
The all-new 2019 BMW X5 will again be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg, SC. This center of
competence for BMW X models also handles production of the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X6
and will soon add the BMW X7.
New design language exudes confidence and authority.
A wheelbase that is 1.6 inches longer than its predecessor’s, a 1.1 inches increase in vehicle
length, an extra 2.6 inches of width and a 1.0 inches increase in height give the all-new 2019
BMW X5 both a muscular appearance and a more generous level of space for passengers and
their luggage. The latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but the pared-back
design language – clean surfacing and precise lines accentuating elegant poise and authority –
is new. A sculpted hood a short front overhang, lightly hexagonal wheel arches and the
dynamic sweep of the roofline exemplify the sporty yet rugged character of the all-new 2019
BMW X5.
“The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends
out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity,” says Adrian van
Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “It defines a new X design language –
robust, clear and precise.”
]The most striking feature of the front end is the large BMW kidney grille with single-piece
surrounds. The all-new BMW X5 comes standard with Adaptive LED headlights, while BMW
Laserlights are available as an option and feature blue x-shaped elements, which split up the
hexagonal light sources inside the familiar BMW twin headlights, make a distinctive visual
statement.
The precise character line in the X5’s flanks, rise up at the rear door, contributing to the
modern appearance of the all-new BMW X5. It defines the vehicle’s powerful shoulders and
feeds into the rear lights, which extend well into the flanks. At the rear, all lights feature LED
technology.
xLine and M Sport model variants, options from BMW Individual.
Distinctive design features differentiate the xLine and M Sport model variants of the all-new
BMW X5. The standard xLine model uses exterior cues including kidney grill bars finished in
matte aluminum, underbody protection, roof rails and side window surrounds in satin
aluminum, plus other accents in Pearl-effect Chrome, to accentuate the off-road character of
the all-new 2019 BMW X5. M Sport specification sees the wheel arch trim, bumper trim, rear
underbody protection and side skirts painted in body color and complimented by matte
aluminum kidney grille bars, and roof rails and side window surrounds in high-gloss black.
The all-new BMW X5 comes standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels, the M Sport brings 20-
inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. Wheels in 21-inch and 22-inch sizes are
available as options.
Interior design and controls
Modern and elegant surfacing radiates a feeling of space inside the all-new 2019 BMW X5.
The front and rear occupants all enjoy generous accommodation amid an exclusive ambience.
The instrument panel is broken up by sweeping horizontal lines, which combine with
electroplated trim elements to emphasize the width of the interior. And with its large trim
finisher and surrounds likewise made up of electroplated elements, the center console – rising
up to the instrument panel – contributes to the handsome overall impression.
The raised seating position, driver-focused cockpit and new design and arrangement of the
controls offer the person in the left seat the best possible view to enable him or her to maintain
complete command over the task of driving. The fully-digital instrument cluster and the center
display are connected visually by consistency of design and share the same graphics. The
center console hosts the iDrive Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and
all other driving-related controls – i.e. the Driving Experience Control switch, the start/stop
button and the buttons to activate the air suspension settings and off-road modes (if
equipped). A similarly new-look for the heating, air conditioning and lighting functions is on
hand.
Carefully selected materials in the interior include a new Vernasca variant for the leather
upholstery. Like the optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim, it is available in five
colors. The all-new BMW X5 is fitted with standard electrically adjustable and heated sports
seats. Customers can also specify optional multifunction seats with massage function and seat
ventilation for the driver and front passenger.
The standard xLine and optional M Sport models also come with specific design features that
bring a distinctive flair to the interior. The interior appointments for the standard xLine model
accentuate the vehicle’s versatility and luxurious ambience, while the optional M Sport model
enhances the on board driving experience. The two lines include illuminated door sill plates
specific to each variant and an anthracite headliner. M Sport trim also includes an M sports
steering wheel, M-specific pedals, driver’s footrest and piping on the seats, plus exclusive
interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon.
Innovations conceived to promote well-being and enhance luxury.
New features designed to maximize the luxurious ambience of the all-new 2019 BMW X5
include the four-zone air conditioning system and a Panoramic glass roof with a 30 percent
larger see through area than on the outgoing model. The standard ambient lighting includes
the Welcome Light Carpet – which illuminates the entry area to the vehicle when the doors are
unlocked or opened – and Dynamic Interior Light, which emits pulsating light signals in predefined
situations: such as flashing lighting in the door if a door is opened while the engine is
running or flashing lighting in the instrument console to alert to an incoming phone call.
The audiophile experience is provided by the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround
Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt output (expected to be available from
12/2018). The optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system (expected to be available
from 12/2018) comprises a pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays, a Blu-raycompatible
DVD player, two USB ports, an HDMI socket and two headphone jacks. The
system is part of the new display and control concept allowing those in the rear of the vehicle
to select and operate entertainment functions. A navigation map and BMW ConnectedDrive
services can be accessed from the rear seats.
The all-new BMW X5 can now be specified with remote engine start and heated and cooled
cup holders in the center console. Remote engine start can be operated through the Keyfob
via a triple click on the lock button from the appropriate distance or via the BMW Connected
App. The optional glass controls bring an all-new flourish to the interior of the BMW X5. This
exclusive design feature has been developed for the transmission selector lever, the iDrive
Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control button for the audio system.
Versatile functionality: two-section tailgate, third row of seats.
As well as increased levels of comfort and exclusivity, the all-new 2019 BMW X5 now offers
enhanced functionality. It features a two-section tailgate for ease of loading. If the optional
Comfort Access is specified, both sections can be opened and closed automatically and
hands-free. If equipped with the optional Luggage Compartment package, (expected to be
available from 12/2018), the cargo area cover will lower electrically into the load compartment
floor.
If the optional third row seats is specified (expected to be available from 12/2018), customers
will receive rear seats with electric fore-and-aft adjustment. A control panel in the cargo area
can be used to slide the second-row seats forwards or backwards and fold down the backrests
of the second and third rows. The second-row seats can be tilted forward electrically to ease
entry/exit into and out of the two third-row seats.
Power and Performance
The all-new 2019 BMW X5 launches with a choice of two new gasoline engines. Heading the
range is the BMW X5 xDrive50i, whose extensively developed V8 unit is making its debut. A
six-cylinder inline engine can also be found under the hood of the BMW X5 xDrive40i. All
engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW
xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is translated into secure
progress – on or off road.
The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in the gasoline engines features turbochargers, High
Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable
camshaft timing.
Unrivalled power and an unmistakable sound: the new V8 engine.
Fundamentally upgraded from crankcase to engine management, the eight-cylinder engine
aboard the BMW X5 xDrive50i serves up an intoxicating blend of prodigious power delivery and
signature V8 soundtrack. The turbochargers’ positioning in the “V” between the banks of
cylinders is just one of the standout features of the 4.4-liter unit. Newly designed heat plates
ensure particularly effective thermal shielding for the crankcase and cylinder head. A new
ignition system allows the engine to be restarted even more smoothly and swiftly when the
Auto Start Stop function is activated.
The new engine’s peak torque of 479 lb-ft is available over a broad rev range from 1,500 to
4,750 rpm, while its maximum output of 456 hp is on tap between 5,250 and 6,000 rpm. This
formidable pulling power is available early and doesn’t let up, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph time of
4.6 seconds.
Straight-six gasoline engine with a thirst for revs.
The power unit fitted in the new BMW X5 xDrive40i boasts the free-revving ability inherent in
all six-cylinder inline engines from BMW, plus wonderfully eager response. The 3.0-liter unit
employs a twin-scroll turbocharger and direct petrol injection technology whose maximum
pressure of 5,076 psi ensures the fuel is delivered in extremely precise doses. The straight-six
generates its maximum output of 335 hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, while the peak torque
330 lb-ft is waiting to be unleashed from 1,500 – 5,200 rpm.
The new BMW X5 xDrive40i completes the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 5.3 seconds.
Eight-speed Steptronic transmission with sportier shift characteristics.
All of the engines available for the new BMW X5 link up with a new, improved version of the
eight-speed Steptronic transmission, whose wider ratio spread and new control electronics
help to increase the powertrain’s overall efficiency. New torsion dampers reduce rotational
irregularities and converter slip for superior shift comfort. And optimised hydraulic control
enables even sportier gear shifts.
Optimum power distribution courtesy of enhanced xDrive all-wheel drive
and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.
The task of maximizing traction, agility and directional stability in the new BMW X5 falls to the
latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which is now able to
split drive torque between the front and rear wheels with even greater precision and speed, as
the situation demands. For added efficiency, full power can be directed to the rear wheels only
in situations where all-wheel drive is surplus to requirements.
The new xDrive system also offers a rear-biased set-up for those occasions when the driver
adopts a particularly dynamic style at the wheel. The electronically controlled rear differential
lock (available in both the Dynamic Handling Package and in the Off-Road package) gives the
handling an even sportier edge. By limiting equalization of the rotational speeds of the inside
and outside wheels through corners, it is able to optimize the transfer of power to the road in
dynamic driving situations. As a result, the new BMW X5 can power out of bends with
exceptional momentum. Governed by the Driving Stability Control (DSC) system, the locking
function for the rear differential improves traction and power transmission when driving over
loose ground or on road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left-rear and right-rear
wheels. It does so by preventing a wheel from spinning when it is struggling for purchase. The
locking effect is produced by means of an electric motor and allows as much as 1,106 lb-ft of
drive torque to be redirected from the faster-turning wheel to the slower-turning wheel.
New chassis systems enhance off-road ability, sportiness and comfort.
The design principle of the new chassis – based on a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link
rear axle – checks all the right boxes for supreme traction on rough terrain, coupled with
excellent dynamic responses and ride comfort in road driving. The SAV now comes as
standard with the Dynamic Damper Control system, whose electronically controlled dampers
sharpen the X5’s handling dynamics at the same time as increasing ride and suspension
comfort. The driver can select from two performance settings – for a more comfort-oriented or
sportier driving style – using the Driving Experience Control switch.
An array of chassis systems available in a BMW X model for the first time make it possible to
boost the off-road performance, sportiness or comfort of the new BMW X5 more effectively
than ever before. Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilization and Integral
Active Steering endows the vehicle with exceptionally agility. The roll stabilisation system
employs electric swivel motors to enable remarkably swift and precise compensation of body
roll under dynamic cornering. This increases agility and directional stability when turning into
corners and helps optimize traction when accelerating out. The system has the additional
effect of increasing straight-line driving comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered
by bumps on one side of the road. Integral Active Steering (available as an individual option) is
also operated electromechanically. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as
the front wheels or the opposite direction – depending on the vehicle speed – it optimizes
cornering agility, ensures effortless lane changes and helps the vehicle to dart through city
traffic. Integral Active Steering therefore makes light work of maneuvering into and out of tight
parking spots, while also increasing stability when overtaking at highway speeds.
The two-axle air suspension system with automatic self-levelling will be welcomed by anyone
seeking greater ride comfort. The suspension’s air supply is controlled individually for each
wheel using an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, enabling it to balance out
an unevenly loaded vehicle. Since the air suspension works in tandem with the Dynamic
Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by its sensors can be factored into
braking calculations. When the SPORT driving mode is engaged or the vehicle’s speed
exceeds 86 mph, its ride height is automatically lowered by 0.8 inches. The driver can also
adjust the body’s ground clearance – for off-road driving, for example – by pushing a button in
the cockpit. It can be raised in two stages to a maximum of 1.6 inches above the standard
setting. Another button in the luggage compartment activates a loading mode that lowers the
vehicle by 1.6 inches. The next time the engine is started, the system will automatically revert
to the last mode selected. The desired vehicle ride height can even be set with the engine
switched off.
Customers can also specify an Off-Road Package, which is being offered in a BMW X model
for the first time. Available for all model variants, the package’s specification includes rugged
underbody protection at the front and rear of the vehicle, along with the two-axle air suspension
and electronically controlled rear differential lock. The Off-Road package features its own
special graphics in the instrument cluster and center display, and an extra button on the center
console for selecting the four driving modes. The driver can therefore activate the ideal settings
for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the accelerator response, the transmission
control, and the DSC system’s corrective inputs in preparation for driving on a range of
surfaces, such as sand, rock, gravel or snow.
Driver Assist Systems
Offering a significantly expanded array of driver assistance systems compared with its
immediate predecessor, the new BMW X5 clearly demonstrates its commitment to taking
comfort and safety to new heights. By processing camera images and data acquired by radar
sensors, the new systems enable even more comprehensive support for the driver in a variety
of situations. As components of the BMW Personal CoPilot, they represent new milestones on
the road to automated driving.
The standard Active Driving Assistant on the new BMW X5 includes Blind Spot Detection,
Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian
Warning with City Collision Mitigation (which now also alerts the driver if cyclists are detected)
Cross Traffic Alert Rear, and Speed Limit Information.
Comprehensive safety and comfort package: Active Driving Assistant
Professional.
Available as an option, the Driving Assistant Professional package is comprised of the Traffic
Jam Assist with extended hands-off time (expected to be available from 12/2018) as well as
the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection. The Automatic Lane Change
feature can be used on highways when the Lane Keeping Assistant is active. Holding the
direction indicator in the required direction is all it takes to initiate a lane change. If the sensors
detect that there is space in the adjacent lane and that no other vehicle is approaching at high
speed, the driver benefits from helpful steering assistance during the lane change. Another
component of the system is the evasion aid, which can help avoid collisions with vehicles or
pedestrians suddenly appearing in the driver’s path. As soon as an evasive maneuver
corresponding to such a scenario is detected, the system assists the driver with steering inputs
to direct the vehicle into a clear adjacent lane.
The array of assistance systems contained in this wide-ranging suite of safety and comfort
features is composed of the Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go and Cross Traffic
Alert Front which reduces the risk of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards crossing
traffic where visibility is restricted. Also, changing speed limits identified by the Speed Limit Info
system can be used by the automatic cruise control system to match the vehicle’s cruise
control speed to the road’s posted speed limit.
Active assistance when needed: Emergency Stop Assistant makes its
debut.
A new development in the field of safety systems is the Emergency Stop Assistant, which is a
component of the Driving Assistant Professional package. Intended to be used in situations
where the driver is suddenly incapacitated because of a medical emergency, it is activated by
pulling the electric parking brake switch. Depending on the driving situation and the vehicle’s
surroundings, the Emergency Stop Assistant will bring the vehicle to a standstill either in the
current lane, at the edge of the road or on the hard shoulder. At the same time, the hazard
warning lights are activated and the Intelligent Emergency Call function automatically notifies
the BMW Assist call center so the emergency services can be alerted.
For comfortable maneuvering into parking spaces: Parking Assistant
Plus.
The function of many other assistance systems that make life easier for the driver when
maneuvering into parking spaces has been further enhanced. The new BMW X5 is equipped
with standard Park Distance Control (PDC), which brings sensors at the front and rear of the
vehicle.
The Parking Assistant Plus in the new BMW X5 enables automatic selection and use of parallel
parking spaces. These parking spaces are detected by ultrasonic sensors as the vehicle
passes them. The Parking Assistant function is activated at the touch of a button on the center
console. The system then takes care of the acceleration, braking, steering and gear changes
necessary to maneuver into the space.
Unique, high-precision guidance: the Back-up Assistant.
A further illustration of BMW’s ongoing progress towards automated driving is provided by the
Back-up Assistant. This function offers a level of assistance – for leaving a parking space or
maneuvering in a confined area – as yet unmatched by other vehicles. The Back-up Assistant
takes over steering to maneuver the vehicle mirroring the path most recently used in the
forward direction. This system makes reversing for a distance of up to 55 yards a particularly
effortless task in the all-new 2019 BMW X5. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator
and brakes and monitor the surrounding area. The system is initiated by pressing a button
when the vehicle is stationary and the gear selector is in the “P” position. The steering
movements made during the vehicle’s last forward maneuver are stored by the system and
retained. This means the Back-up Assistant can be used to maneuver the all-new 2019
BMW X5 backwards out of a parking position that it drove into forwards the previous day.
The driver enjoys ideal all-round visibility, thanks to both the rearview camera and the Top
View, Panorama View and 3D View functions of Parking Assistant Plus, which create a 360-
degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings in the Center Display. In addition, drivers can
use the Remote 3D View feature to access a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and
surroundings on a smartphone.
BMW Live Cockpit Professional: Seventh generation of the BMW iDrive Operating
System
The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the all-new 2019 BMW X5 combines a new display and
control concept and the ultimate in connectivity to create a superb all-round package. The
latest-generation of the iDrive comprises a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster
display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3” center display diagonally across. The system
offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an
advanced tablet-like touch interface, stunning visualizations, and the largest displays in a BMW
yet. This latest system perfectly blends the strengths of previous iDrive concepts with the
modern ways in which people expect to interface with their popular electronic devices. The
multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud
based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.
The seventh incarnation of iDrive, which runs the latest BMW Operating System, has a cuttingedge,
fully digital design and is geared even more closely to the driver’s needs by allowing him
or her to customize the system to his or her own preference with customizable widgets of
information. This new level of personalization is then stored in the BMW cloud and can follow
the customer to other BMW vehicles. Various information from categories such as driving,
entertainment, navigation, connectivity, and the vehicle info itself, can be selected in nearly any
combination in any of four layouts on the Center Display. Multiple pages can be created and
easily accessed with a simple swipe across the screen with your finger.
To maximize the capabilities of the large 12.3” digital instrument cluster, the traditional circular
gauges have been finessed into an all-new design pushing the speedometer and tachometer
gauges to the outer edges of the display as geometric bands. This new design opens space in
the middle for routing and navigation. Information from the center display can also be shown
within the tachometer. Additionally, your driving mode will determine your visual display style.
Other elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system,
a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20 GB of memory and two USB ports, plus
Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated
either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings the
BMW Cloud.
Drivers can enjoy the full benefits of the vehicle’s intelligent connectivity capabilities through
vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search. Other capabilities include
Intelligent Emergency Call – which automatically summons swift assistance in an emergency –
and regular updates for the navigation system’s maps.
For the first time, a selection of digital services will be bundled together and offered for the new
BMW X5 under the guise of the Connected Package Professional. The Connected Package
Professional includes Remote Services, Concierge Services, On-street Parking Information,
and Real Time Traffic Information and is standard on the all-new X5 for a duration of 4 years.
Having this package on the vehicle will allow for easy integration and adaptation of new
technology over time. Customers can continue to download various new digital services
individually as they become available or renew existing services via the ConnectedDrive Store.
BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.
BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to
reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only when in their vehicle;
BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and
their smartphone with their vehicle.
At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the vehicle
with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iiPhone and Apple Watch,
smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible
smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import
appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation
system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on
real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it
is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the
calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.
Always up to date thanks to Remote Software Upgrade.
The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the vehicle up to date with the latest software.
All updates can be loaded over the air, similar to smartphones. The upgrades can be loaded
onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a domestic Wi-Fi network
or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card, which happens automatically for important
vehicle upgrades.