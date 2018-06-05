Hide press release Show press release

The All-New 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle.



 Sculptured styling with increased dimensions and capabilities.

 New BMW TwinPower turbo engines, 335hp 3.0L 6-cylinder and 456hp 4.4L 8-cylinder

 New Optional Off-Road Package with air suspension and new rear locking differential.

 New standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two 12.3-inch digital displays.

 New standard Active Driving Assistant and optional factory Remote Engine Start.

 Pricing to be announced closer to on sale date of Nov. 2018.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ –

Today, BMW launches the all-new 4th generation 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle with two

variants, the X5 xDrive 40i and the X5 xDrive 50i. Since its introduction almost 20 years ago,

the BMW X5 has been built exclusively in Spartanburg, SC. To date, more than 2.2 million X5’s

have been sold worldwide, one third of those sales being in the U.S.

The all-new 2019 BMW X5 will again be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg, SC. This center of

competence for BMW X models also handles production of the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X6

and will soon add the BMW X7.

New design language exudes confidence and authority.

A wheelbase that is 1.6 inches longer than its predecessor’s, a 1.1 inches increase in vehicle

length, an extra 2.6 inches of width and a 1.0 inches increase in height give the all-new 2019

BMW X5 both a muscular appearance and a more generous level of space for passengers and

their luggage. The latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but the pared-back

design language – clean surfacing and precise lines accentuating elegant poise and authority –

is new. A sculpted hood a short front overhang, lightly hexagonal wheel arches and the

dynamic sweep of the roofline exemplify the sporty yet rugged character of the all-new 2019

BMW X5.

“The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends

out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity,” says Adrian van

Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “It defines a new X design language –

robust, clear and precise.”

]The most striking feature of the front end is the large BMW kidney grille with single-piece

surrounds. The all-new BMW X5 comes standard with Adaptive LED headlights, while BMW

Laserlights are available as an option and feature blue x-shaped elements, which split up the

hexagonal light sources inside the familiar BMW twin headlights, make a distinctive visual

statement.

The precise character line in the X5’s flanks, rise up at the rear door, contributing to the

modern appearance of the all-new BMW X5. It defines the vehicle’s powerful shoulders and

feeds into the rear lights, which extend well into the flanks. At the rear, all lights feature LED

technology.



xLine and M Sport model variants, options from BMW Individual.

Distinctive design features differentiate the xLine and M Sport model variants of the all-new

BMW X5. The standard xLine model uses exterior cues including kidney grill bars finished in

matte aluminum, underbody protection, roof rails and side window surrounds in satin

aluminum, plus other accents in Pearl-effect Chrome, to accentuate the off-road character of

the all-new 2019 BMW X5. M Sport specification sees the wheel arch trim, bumper trim, rear

underbody protection and side skirts painted in body color and complimented by matte

aluminum kidney grille bars, and roof rails and side window surrounds in high-gloss black.

The all-new BMW X5 comes standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels, the M Sport brings 20-

inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. Wheels in 21-inch and 22-inch sizes are

available as options.



Interior design and controls

Modern and elegant surfacing radiates a feeling of space inside the all-new 2019 BMW X5.

The front and rear occupants all enjoy generous accommodation amid an exclusive ambience.

The instrument panel is broken up by sweeping horizontal lines, which combine with

electroplated trim elements to emphasize the width of the interior. And with its large trim

finisher and surrounds likewise made up of electroplated elements, the center console – rising

up to the instrument panel – contributes to the handsome overall impression.

The raised seating position, driver-focused cockpit and new design and arrangement of the

controls offer the person in the left seat the best possible view to enable him or her to maintain

complete command over the task of driving. The fully-digital instrument cluster and the center

display are connected visually by consistency of design and share the same graphics. The

center console hosts the iDrive Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and

all other driving-related controls – i.e. the Driving Experience Control switch, the start/stop

button and the buttons to activate the air suspension settings and off-road modes (if

equipped). A similarly new-look for the heating, air conditioning and lighting functions is on

hand.

Carefully selected materials in the interior include a new Vernasca variant for the leather

upholstery. Like the optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim, it is available in five

colors. The all-new BMW X5 is fitted with standard electrically adjustable and heated sports

seats. Customers can also specify optional multifunction seats with massage function and seat

ventilation for the driver and front passenger.

The standard xLine and optional M Sport models also come with specific design features that

bring a distinctive flair to the interior. The interior appointments for the standard xLine model

accentuate the vehicle’s versatility and luxurious ambience, while the optional M Sport model

enhances the on board driving experience. The two lines include illuminated door sill plates

specific to each variant and an anthracite headliner. M Sport trim also includes an M sports

steering wheel, M-specific pedals, driver’s footrest and piping on the seats, plus exclusive

interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon.



Innovations conceived to promote well-being and enhance luxury.

New features designed to maximize the luxurious ambience of the all-new 2019 BMW X5

include the four-zone air conditioning system and a Panoramic glass roof with a 30 percent

larger see through area than on the outgoing model. The standard ambient lighting includes

the Welcome Light Carpet – which illuminates the entry area to the vehicle when the doors are

unlocked or opened – and Dynamic Interior Light, which emits pulsating light signals in predefined

situations: such as flashing lighting in the door if a door is opened while the engine is

running or flashing lighting in the instrument console to alert to an incoming phone call.

The audiophile experience is provided by the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround

Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt output (expected to be available from

12/2018). The optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system (expected to be available

from 12/2018) comprises a pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays, a Blu-raycompatible

DVD player, two USB ports, an HDMI socket and two headphone jacks. The

system is part of the new display and control concept allowing those in the rear of the vehicle

to select and operate entertainment functions. A navigation map and BMW ConnectedDrive

services can be accessed from the rear seats.

The all-new BMW X5 can now be specified with remote engine start and heated and cooled

cup holders in the center console. Remote engine start can be operated through the Keyfob

via a triple click on the lock button from the appropriate distance or via the BMW Connected

App. The optional glass controls bring an all-new flourish to the interior of the BMW X5. This

exclusive design feature has been developed for the transmission selector lever, the iDrive

Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control button for the audio system.



Versatile functionality: two-section tailgate, third row of seats.

As well as increased levels of comfort and exclusivity, the all-new 2019 BMW X5 now offers

enhanced functionality. It features a two-section tailgate for ease of loading. If the optional

Comfort Access is specified, both sections can be opened and closed automatically and

hands-free. If equipped with the optional Luggage Compartment package, (expected to be

available from 12/2018), the cargo area cover will lower electrically into the load compartment

floor.

If the optional third row seats is specified (expected to be available from 12/2018), customers

will receive rear seats with electric fore-and-aft adjustment. A control panel in the cargo area

can be used to slide the second-row seats forwards or backwards and fold down the backrests

of the second and third rows. The second-row seats can be tilted forward electrically to ease

entry/exit into and out of the two third-row seats.



Power and Performance

The all-new 2019 BMW X5 launches with a choice of two new gasoline engines. Heading the

range is the BMW X5 xDrive50i, whose extensively developed V8 unit is making its debut. A

six-cylinder inline engine can also be found under the hood of the BMW X5 xDrive40i. All

engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW

xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is translated into secure

progress – on or off road.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in the gasoline engines features turbochargers, High

Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable

camshaft timing.



Unrivalled power and an unmistakable sound: the new V8 engine.

Fundamentally upgraded from crankcase to engine management, the eight-cylinder engine

aboard the BMW X5 xDrive50i serves up an intoxicating blend of prodigious power delivery and

signature V8 soundtrack. The turbochargers’ positioning in the “V” between the banks of

cylinders is just one of the standout features of the 4.4-liter unit. Newly designed heat plates

ensure particularly effective thermal shielding for the crankcase and cylinder head. A new

ignition system allows the engine to be restarted even more smoothly and swiftly when the

Auto Start Stop function is activated.

The new engine’s peak torque of 479 lb-ft is available over a broad rev range from 1,500 to

4,750 rpm, while its maximum output of 456 hp is on tap between 5,250 and 6,000 rpm. This

formidable pulling power is available early and doesn’t let up, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph time of

4.6 seconds.



Straight-six gasoline engine with a thirst for revs.

The power unit fitted in the new BMW X5 xDrive40i boasts the free-revving ability inherent in

all six-cylinder inline engines from BMW, plus wonderfully eager response. The 3.0-liter unit

employs a twin-scroll turbocharger and direct petrol injection technology whose maximum

pressure of 5,076 psi ensures the fuel is delivered in extremely precise doses. The straight-six

generates its maximum output of 335 hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, while the peak torque

330 lb-ft is waiting to be unleashed from 1,500 – 5,200 rpm.

The new BMW X5 xDrive40i completes the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 5.3 seconds.



Eight-speed Steptronic transmission with sportier shift characteristics.

All of the engines available for the new BMW X5 link up with a new, improved version of the

eight-speed Steptronic transmission, whose wider ratio spread and new control electronics

help to increase the powertrain’s overall efficiency. New torsion dampers reduce rotational

irregularities and converter slip for superior shift comfort. And optimised hydraulic control

enables even sportier gear shifts.

Optimum power distribution courtesy of enhanced xDrive all-wheel drive

and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

The task of maximizing traction, agility and directional stability in the new BMW X5 falls to the

latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which is now able to

split drive torque between the front and rear wheels with even greater precision and speed, as

the situation demands. For added efficiency, full power can be directed to the rear wheels only

in situations where all-wheel drive is surplus to requirements.

The new xDrive system also offers a rear-biased set-up for those occasions when the driver

adopts a particularly dynamic style at the wheel. The electronically controlled rear differential

lock (available in both the Dynamic Handling Package and in the Off-Road package) gives the

handling an even sportier edge. By limiting equalization of the rotational speeds of the inside

and outside wheels through corners, it is able to optimize the transfer of power to the road in

dynamic driving situations. As a result, the new BMW X5 can power out of bends with

exceptional momentum. Governed by the Driving Stability Control (DSC) system, the locking

function for the rear differential improves traction and power transmission when driving over

loose ground or on road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left-rear and right-rear

wheels. It does so by preventing a wheel from spinning when it is struggling for purchase. The

locking effect is produced by means of an electric motor and allows as much as 1,106 lb-ft of

drive torque to be redirected from the faster-turning wheel to the slower-turning wheel.



New chassis systems enhance off-road ability, sportiness and comfort.

The design principle of the new chassis – based on a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link

rear axle – checks all the right boxes for supreme traction on rough terrain, coupled with

excellent dynamic responses and ride comfort in road driving. The SAV now comes as

standard with the Dynamic Damper Control system, whose electronically controlled dampers

sharpen the X5’s handling dynamics at the same time as increasing ride and suspension

comfort. The driver can select from two performance settings – for a more comfort-oriented or

sportier driving style – using the Driving Experience Control switch.

An array of chassis systems available in a BMW X model for the first time make it possible to

boost the off-road performance, sportiness or comfort of the new BMW X5 more effectively

than ever before. Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilization and Integral

Active Steering endows the vehicle with exceptionally agility. The roll stabilisation system

employs electric swivel motors to enable remarkably swift and precise compensation of body

roll under dynamic cornering. This increases agility and directional stability when turning into

corners and helps optimize traction when accelerating out. The system has the additional

effect of increasing straight-line driving comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered

by bumps on one side of the road. Integral Active Steering (available as an individual option) is

also operated electromechanically. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as

the front wheels or the opposite direction – depending on the vehicle speed – it optimizes

cornering agility, ensures effortless lane changes and helps the vehicle to dart through city

traffic. Integral Active Steering therefore makes light work of maneuvering into and out of tight

parking spots, while also increasing stability when overtaking at highway speeds.

The two-axle air suspension system with automatic self-levelling will be welcomed by anyone

seeking greater ride comfort. The suspension’s air supply is controlled individually for each

wheel using an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, enabling it to balance out

an unevenly loaded vehicle. Since the air suspension works in tandem with the Dynamic

Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by its sensors can be factored into

braking calculations. When the SPORT driving mode is engaged or the vehicle’s speed

exceeds 86 mph, its ride height is automatically lowered by 0.8 inches. The driver can also

adjust the body’s ground clearance – for off-road driving, for example – by pushing a button in

the cockpit. It can be raised in two stages to a maximum of 1.6 inches above the standard

setting. Another button in the luggage compartment activates a loading mode that lowers the

vehicle by 1.6 inches. The next time the engine is started, the system will automatically revert

to the last mode selected. The desired vehicle ride height can even be set with the engine

switched off.

Customers can also specify an Off-Road Package, which is being offered in a BMW X model

for the first time. Available for all model variants, the package’s specification includes rugged

underbody protection at the front and rear of the vehicle, along with the two-axle air suspension

and electronically controlled rear differential lock. The Off-Road package features its own

special graphics in the instrument cluster and center display, and an extra button on the center

console for selecting the four driving modes. The driver can therefore activate the ideal settings

for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the accelerator response, the transmission

control, and the DSC system’s corrective inputs in preparation for driving on a range of

surfaces, such as sand, rock, gravel or snow.



Driver Assist Systems

Offering a significantly expanded array of driver assistance systems compared with its

immediate predecessor, the new BMW X5 clearly demonstrates its commitment to taking

comfort and safety to new heights. By processing camera images and data acquired by radar

sensors, the new systems enable even more comprehensive support for the driver in a variety

of situations. As components of the BMW Personal CoPilot, they represent new milestones on

the road to automated driving.

The standard Active Driving Assistant on the new BMW X5 includes Blind Spot Detection,

Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian

Warning with City Collision Mitigation (which now also alerts the driver if cyclists are detected)

Cross Traffic Alert Rear, and Speed Limit Information.

Comprehensive safety and comfort package: Active Driving Assistant

Professional.

Available as an option, the Driving Assistant Professional package is comprised of the Traffic

Jam Assist with extended hands-off time (expected to be available from 12/2018) as well as

the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection. The Automatic Lane Change

feature can be used on highways when the Lane Keeping Assistant is active. Holding the

direction indicator in the required direction is all it takes to initiate a lane change. If the sensors

detect that there is space in the adjacent lane and that no other vehicle is approaching at high

speed, the driver benefits from helpful steering assistance during the lane change. Another

component of the system is the evasion aid, which can help avoid collisions with vehicles or

pedestrians suddenly appearing in the driver’s path. As soon as an evasive maneuver

corresponding to such a scenario is detected, the system assists the driver with steering inputs

to direct the vehicle into a clear adjacent lane.

The array of assistance systems contained in this wide-ranging suite of safety and comfort

features is composed of the Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go and Cross Traffic

Alert Front which reduces the risk of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards crossing

traffic where visibility is restricted. Also, changing speed limits identified by the Speed Limit Info

system can be used by the automatic cruise control system to match the vehicle’s cruise

control speed to the road’s posted speed limit.



Active assistance when needed: Emergency Stop Assistant makes its

debut.

A new development in the field of safety systems is the Emergency Stop Assistant, which is a

component of the Driving Assistant Professional package. Intended to be used in situations

where the driver is suddenly incapacitated because of a medical emergency, it is activated by

pulling the electric parking brake switch. Depending on the driving situation and the vehicle’s

surroundings, the Emergency Stop Assistant will bring the vehicle to a standstill either in the

current lane, at the edge of the road or on the hard shoulder. At the same time, the hazard

warning lights are activated and the Intelligent Emergency Call function automatically notifies

the BMW Assist call center so the emergency services can be alerted.



For comfortable maneuvering into parking spaces: Parking Assistant

Plus.

The function of many other assistance systems that make life easier for the driver when

maneuvering into parking spaces has been further enhanced. The new BMW X5 is equipped

with standard Park Distance Control (PDC), which brings sensors at the front and rear of the

vehicle.

The Parking Assistant Plus in the new BMW X5 enables automatic selection and use of parallel

parking spaces. These parking spaces are detected by ultrasonic sensors as the vehicle

passes them. The Parking Assistant function is activated at the touch of a button on the center

console. The system then takes care of the acceleration, braking, steering and gear changes

necessary to maneuver into the space.



Unique, high-precision guidance: the Back-up Assistant.

A further illustration of BMW’s ongoing progress towards automated driving is provided by the

Back-up Assistant. This function offers a level of assistance – for leaving a parking space or

maneuvering in a confined area – as yet unmatched by other vehicles. The Back-up Assistant

takes over steering to maneuver the vehicle mirroring the path most recently used in the

forward direction. This system makes reversing for a distance of up to 55 yards a particularly

effortless task in the all-new 2019 BMW X5. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator

and brakes and monitor the surrounding area. The system is initiated by pressing a button

when the vehicle is stationary and the gear selector is in the “P” position. The steering

movements made during the vehicle’s last forward maneuver are stored by the system and

retained. This means the Back-up Assistant can be used to maneuver the all-new 2019

BMW X5 backwards out of a parking position that it drove into forwards the previous day.

The driver enjoys ideal all-round visibility, thanks to both the rearview camera and the Top

View, Panorama View and 3D View functions of Parking Assistant Plus, which create a 360-

degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings in the Center Display. In addition, drivers can

use the Remote 3D View feature to access a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and

surroundings on a smartphone.



BMW Live Cockpit Professional: Seventh generation of the BMW iDrive Operating

System

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the all-new 2019 BMW X5 combines a new display and

control concept and the ultimate in connectivity to create a superb all-round package. The

latest-generation of the iDrive comprises a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster

display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3” center display diagonally across. The system

offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an

advanced tablet-like touch interface, stunning visualizations, and the largest displays in a BMW

yet. This latest system perfectly blends the strengths of previous iDrive concepts with the

modern ways in which people expect to interface with their popular electronic devices. The

multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud

based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.

The seventh incarnation of iDrive, which runs the latest BMW Operating System, has a cuttingedge,

fully digital design and is geared even more closely to the driver’s needs by allowing him

or her to customize the system to his or her own preference with customizable widgets of

information. This new level of personalization is then stored in the BMW cloud and can follow

the customer to other BMW vehicles. Various information from categories such as driving,

entertainment, navigation, connectivity, and the vehicle info itself, can be selected in nearly any

combination in any of four layouts on the Center Display. Multiple pages can be created and

easily accessed with a simple swipe across the screen with your finger.

To maximize the capabilities of the large 12.3” digital instrument cluster, the traditional circular

gauges have been finessed into an all-new design pushing the speedometer and tachometer

gauges to the outer edges of the display as geometric bands. This new design opens space in

the middle for routing and navigation. Information from the center display can also be shown

within the tachometer. Additionally, your driving mode will determine your visual display style.

Other elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system,

a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20 GB of memory and two USB ports, plus

Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated

either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings the

BMW Cloud.

Drivers can enjoy the full benefits of the vehicle’s intelligent connectivity capabilities through

vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search. Other capabilities include

Intelligent Emergency Call – which automatically summons swift assistance in an emergency –

and regular updates for the navigation system’s maps.

For the first time, a selection of digital services will be bundled together and offered for the new

BMW X5 under the guise of the Connected Package Professional. The Connected Package

Professional includes Remote Services, Concierge Services, On-street Parking Information,

and Real Time Traffic Information and is standard on the all-new X5 for a duration of 4 years.

Having this package on the vehicle will allow for easy integration and adaptation of new

technology over time. Customers can continue to download various new digital services

individually as they become available or renew existing services via the ConnectedDrive Store.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.

BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to

reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only when in their vehicle;

BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and

their smartphone with their vehicle.

At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the vehicle

with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iiPhone and Apple Watch,

smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible

smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import

appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation

system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on

real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it

is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the

calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



Always up to date thanks to Remote Software Upgrade.

The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the vehicle up to date with the latest software.

All updates can be loaded over the air, similar to smartphones. The upgrades can be loaded

onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a domestic Wi-Fi network

or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card, which happens automatically for important

vehicle upgrades.