There’s little doubt Ferrari knows how to build powerful engines. The automaker built its reputation on its engineering expertise and performance prowess. The Italian supercar maker can combine raw brute force with an exhaust note that is otherworldly. Does Ferrari need a shelf full of awards stroking its ego? No, not necessarily. That doesn’t mean the automaker won’t proudly display them in its corporate waiting room. However, what the automaker will have to do is make some room – the company’s turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 just won the 2018 International Engine of the Year Awards.

“In the 488 GTB, the 3.9-litre eight-cylinder was a near-perfect example of a high-performance turbocharged engine, setting the bar so high that it swept aside rival powertrains,” said Dean Slavnich, co-chairman of the IEOTY Awards. “But redeveloped and tweaked for the 488 Pista, the best engine in the world just got better. Without doubt, we’re looking at an engineering masterclass from Ferrari. No turbo lag, beautiful delivery, raw emotion, a furious growl and so much power – this Ferrari V8 is a work of art.”

That’s some high praise for an engine that produces 711 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s an increase of 50 and 7 (10), respectively over the 488 GTB. Ferrari says this is the most powerful V8 engine in its history. A sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes just 2.85 seconds. Hitting 124 mph (200 kph) in the Pista takes 7.6 seconds when the supercar is on its way to a top speed of more than 211 mph (340 kph).

In the International Engine of the Year Award category, Ferrari’s 3.9-liter engine crushed the competition, earning 486 points from 68 international judges. Second place went to the turbocharged 3.0-liter engine from Porsche with 198 points. Another Ferrari engine­ – the 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Superfast – took third with 158 points. Other notable engines include the Audi 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo (RS3, TT RS) with 110 points in seventh place, Tesla’s full-electric powertrain (Model S, X, 3) in fourth place with 149 points, and Porsche’s 2.0-liter turbo engine (718 Boxster, 718 Cayman) in ninth place with 68 points.

This is the third year Ferrari’s 3.9-liter engine won the award, bringing home an additional five awards this year. Since the award started 20 years ago, Ferrari has won a total of 27 trophies. That shelf is getting crowded.

Source: Ferrari