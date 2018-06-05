When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles head honcho, Sergio Marchionne, reveled his last five-year plan for the FCA conglomerate, Alfa Romeo took center stage thanks to a very promising 2018-2022 product roadmap. It includes the revival of the iconic GTV and 8C nameplates, along with revised versions of the Giulia and Stelvio that will spawn long-wheelbase derivatives. Two new crossovers are also part of the plan to further enhance Alfa’s portfolio and allow it to capitalize on the never-ending CUV boom.

But what about the aging Giulietta? Well, it’s mentioned in the roadmap, but rather than making the transition towards a long overdue new generation, Alfa Romeo will only be giving it a nip and duck by 2022. That’s a bit disappointing considering the hatchback has been around for approximately eight years, so it’s safe to say that it’s getting a bit long in the tooth especially when compared to much newer segment rivals.

Our attached speculative render attempts to look into the distant future of the Giulietta, beyond the year 2022. Here we have our vision of what would be a next-generation model taking styling cues from fresh Alfa products like the Giulia and Stelvio. Of course, it would make sense for the design of these two models to rob off on the current Giulietta for its mid-cycle refresh, but underneath the skin it will soldier on with the same bones.

The silver lining is that Alfa Romeo’s planned updated for the existing Giulietta will likely bring some much-awaited changes underneath the hood. The five-door hatch is expected to feature a pair of newly developed gasoline engines that will debut tomorrow with the 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift. In the petite crossover, the three-cylinder 1.0-liter unit will have 120 horsepower while the bigger four-cylinder 1.3-liter is going to be offered with 150 hp and 180 hp.

With Alfa promising to offer a fully electrified range by 2022, it means the Giulietta will also gain a mild hybrid powertrain to cut fuel consumption and consequently slash CO 2 emissions.

While the Giulietta will stick around, the same thing can’t be said about the MiTo as the aforementioned product roadmap suggests the city car will be dropped from the range.