Maserati’s 2018-2022 product roadmap published last week revealed plans for an updated Ghibli, but if you’re not willing to wait until the sedan’s mid-cycle refresh, Novitec might have a solution. Say hello to the tuner’s complete aftermarket package, which includes everything from an aerodynamic body kit to multiple power upgrades.

Both the GranLusso and GranSport versions of the Maserati sports sedan have new body bits and pieces that were optimized in the wind tunnel to ensure the best aero efficiency possible. There are subtle carbon fiber accents here and there, along with a spoiler lip at the back, and fresh 22-inch alloy wheels with a five twin-spoke design. The new shoes come wrapped in 255/30 ZR 22 Pirelli P Zero tires at the front axle and massive 315/25 ZR 22 rubbers at the back.

Novitec will modify the suspension accordingly to match the enlarged alloys, while optional sports springs for the Ghibli S Q4 will bring the car closer to the road. In terms of interior customizations, sky’s the limit as Novitec is offering leather, Alcantara, wood, carbon fiber, and basically everything you can think of. There are numerous upholstery designs to choose from, as well as a vast array of available colors ready for customers with the “most extravagant requests.”

Since we’ve mentioned the Ghibli S, both the rear- and all-wheel-drive models with their 3.0-liter V6 biturbocharged engine can be upgraded from the series 430 horsepower (316 kilowatts) to develop an extra 64 hp (47 kW) for a grand total of 494 hp (363 kW). Torque is also up by 80 Newton-meters (59 pound-feet) from 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) to 660 Nm (487 lb-ft). The beefier engine will unlock a top speed of 296 kph (up from 286 kph) for the AWD-equipped model after reaching 100 kph in only 4.4 seconds or 0.3s quicker than the stock S Q4.

Novitec can also fiddle with the Ghibli’s 3.0-liter V6 diesel and extract 47 hp (35 kW) and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) for a total of 322 hp (237 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft). It will cut the sprint time by seven tenths of a second to 5.6s while providing a more appealing exhaust note thanks to a module tailored to the electronic active sound system.

If you’d rather stick with a gasoline engine, the base Ghibli can be lifted from the standard 350 hp (257 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) to 412 hp (303 kW) and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft).

