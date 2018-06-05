It was the end of 2016 when Opel introduced the second-generation Insignia and already the company’s flagship model is receiving an important update. Arriving later this year for the entire range of the midsize model (Grand Sport, Sports Tourer, Country Tourer, GSi), the new infotainment systems provide more connectivity among other upgrades.

Both the Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro offer handy Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. DAB+ digital radio is going to be optionally available, while up to two smartphones will be hooked up to the infotainment system at the same time.

Those willing to fork out more money for the Navi Pro setup will get to enjoy a wide array of connected navigation services by being able to access real-time fuel prices, parking information, live traffic info, and online map updates. The 8-inch infotainment system comes with 3D map navigation easy to use thanks to smooth scrolling and a continuous zoom function.

The Navi Pro system allows drivers to create their own profiles and save individual settings. Up to five people will be able store their personal preferences, including favorite playlists, destinations, climate control settings, and even the sound system’s settings. Later on, Opel says it will extend functionality by implementing personalized search and navigation routing based on the driving patterns.

It’s worth mentioning the driver’s display can be supplemented by an optional head-up display at an additional cost, but it’s only going to be available for cars equipped with the high-end Navi Pro setup.

Following their introduction in the Insignia lineup, the two infotainment systems will trickle down to the rest of the Opel range later this year and in 2019. As a side note, we should point out that beginning 2019, new Opels and Vauxhalls will be losing General Motors' OnStar live assistant services, which will be dropped altogether at the end of 2020. Instead, Opel Connect with tech from parent company PSA will take its place starting 2019 and one of the first models to have it will be the next-gen Corsa.

Source: Opel