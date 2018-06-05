Featuring over-the-air map updates.
It was the end of 2016 when Opel introduced the second-generation Insignia and already the company’s flagship model is receiving an important update. Arriving later this year for the entire range of the midsize model (Grand Sport, Sports Tourer, Country Tourer, GSi), the new infotainment systems provide more connectivity among other upgrades.
Both the Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro offer handy Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. DAB+ digital radio is going to be optionally available, while up to two smartphones will be hooked up to the infotainment system at the same time.
Those willing to fork out more money for the Navi Pro setup will get to enjoy a wide array of connected navigation services by being able to access real-time fuel prices, parking information, live traffic info, and online map updates. The 8-inch infotainment system comes with 3D map navigation easy to use thanks to smooth scrolling and a continuous zoom function.
The Navi Pro system allows drivers to create their own profiles and save individual settings. Up to five people will be able store their personal preferences, including favorite playlists, destinations, climate control settings, and even the sound system’s settings. Later on, Opel says it will extend functionality by implementing personalized search and navigation routing based on the driving patterns.
It’s worth mentioning the driver’s display can be supplemented by an optional head-up display at an additional cost, but it’s only going to be available for cars equipped with the high-end Navi Pro setup.
Following their introduction in the Insignia lineup, the two infotainment systems will trickle down to the rest of the Opel range later this year and in 2019. As a side note, we should point out that beginning 2019, new Opels and Vauxhalls will be losing General Motors' OnStar live assistant services, which will be dropped altogether at the end of 2020. Instead, Opel Connect with tech from parent company PSA will take its place starting 2019 and one of the first models to have it will be the next-gen Corsa.
Source: Opel
Opel Insignia Debut for Next-Generation Infotainment Systems
Rüsselsheim. Seamless connectivity has become a “must-have” for modern automobiles. Customers nowadays expect to be able to use online services while driving. Opel has received many prizes, such as the “Connected Car Award”, for its major contributions to these developments. Their rapid growth is predicted to accelerate well into the next decade. The Rüsselsheim brand has prepared itself for this next phase of connectivity and in-car entertainment with a new generation of infotainment systems. They will make their debut later this year in the Insignia flagship model range.
The new Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment systems of the Insignia will consolidate Opel’s position as a leading player in infotainment and connectivity. The systems are not only state-of-the-art in terms of functionality, they are also stylish and intuitive to use. Customers enjoy a large colour touchscreen, up to eight inches in size. Additionally, drivers benefit from a high-resolution, clearly arranged Driver Information Cluster that with the Multimedia Navi Pro can be enhanced by an optional head-up display.
Whether connecting by conventional technology such as Bluetooth or USB, or by state-of-the-art phone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (which Opel was one of the first carmakers to introduce) the Insignia’s new infotainment systems extend Opel’s leadership in in-car entertainment and connectivity. In addition to AM/FM radio as standard, the top sound quality of DAB+ is available as an option. Up to two smartphones can be paired simultaneously.
The top-level Multimedia Navi Pro represents a new generation of Opel on-board navigation systems for the future. New features include connected navigation services for optimum points of interest and destination searches, as well as Live Traffic, real-time fuel prices, parking information according to the destination and online map updates. The additional comfort offered by 3D-map navigation, continuous zoom and smooth scrolling make each journey relaxing and enjoyable.
In the connected state (which requires a tethered smartphone), Live Traffic aggregates traffic information from multiple sources. Flow and conditions are updated in near real-time and integrated into routing. This provides more accurate and timely alerts as well as improved navigation routing. Additionally, Live Traffic shows which parts of the route are affected by delays and what kind of incident may be the cause.
For ease of use, the newly designed Human Machine Interface of Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro features an intuitive layout with direct access to main domains (e.g. audio, phone, navigation) via the home screen. The tablet-like controls and swipe-gestures are ergonomic and simple to use. The driver can also operate the infotainment system via controls on the steering wheel. The Multimedia Navi Pro system can be additionally operated by embedded voice control.
To enable the driver to fully harmonise with the Insignia, the next-generation Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system offers personalisation through user profiles. Up to five drivers can define their own profiles, allowing them to save numerous adjustments from climate-control settings to their preferred equalisation for the speaker system. Favourite destinations, playlists and points of interests are all stored according to the personalised profile, enabling the driver to concentrate on their journey. Future evolutions of the personalisation feature will include personalised search and routing, based on individual driving patterns.
The Insignia model range (Grand Sport, Sports Tourer, Country Tourer and GSi) will be the first to feature Opel’s next generation of infotainment systems. With their stylish design and state-of-the-art functionality, as well as their intuitive operation, Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro offer high customer appeal. They will significantly strengthen Opel’s reputation as a leader in seamless automotive connectivity and in-car entertainment. The rollout will continue on additional models later this year and in 2019.