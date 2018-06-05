Audi is a little bit late to the coupe-SUV party but now it’s getting ready to make up for lost time with the first-ever Q8 serving as another addition to its growing portfolio of high-riding models. Debuting today on the occasion of the Audi Brand Summit event organized in Shenzen, China, the Q8 will be Ingolstadt’s belated answer to the likes of the BMW X6 and the Mercedes GLE Coupe.

More than just a Q7 with a coupe-like sloped roofline, the Q8 will embrace Audi’s new design language that kicked off with the A8 flagship and continued with the A7 Sportback and the A6 Sedan / Avant. The bold exterior styling was previewed last year by not one, but two concepts, with the second one (pictured below) carrying the "Sport" suffix to hint at the arrival of an RS Q8 further down the line.

Aside from looking significantly different than the Q7 on the outside, the Q8 will also represent a major departure in terms of the interior cabin since it will feature a dual touchscreen setup in the center console. It will also boast the latest Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster along with the latest tech toys the Four Rings have to offer.

Related to other high-end VAG models like the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and the new VW Touareg, the Audi Q8 is expected to feature just about the same array of six- and eight-cylinder engines as the aforementioned A8 from where it will inherit most of the hardware.

In 2019, the Q8 will get a kid brother in the shape of the Q4 set to become a direct adversary for the BMW X2.

Check back later today at 14:00 CEST / 12:00 GMT / 08:00 ET to watch the world premiere of the Audi Q8.