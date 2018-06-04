The Dodge Charger and Challenger continue to ride on versions of the Chrysler LX platform that dates back to the introduction of the 300 in 2005, and the underpinnings might not change anytime soon, according to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' boss Sergio Marchionne. The next-gen models would use a further update of this existing platform to maintain its muscle car demeanor. Earlier rumors suggested the future Charger and Challenger might use Alfa Romeo's Giorgio chassis.

"The problem with Giorgio is from size and capability standpoint it reflects much more of a European performance requirement than it does the American heritage of Dodge," Marchionne told Motor Authority.

The CEO said that work was already underway on an overhauled LX platform. "Certainly by the time we finish with that architecture, you will not recognize its origins," Marchionne told Motor Authority.

Before the new generations arrive, the SRT Hellcat models are due for a slight styling refresh later this year. Spy shots show the Charger testing (see gallery above) with a new front end, and an official teaser shows the Challenger with a new hood. With the retirement of the SRT Demon, Dodge also intends to launch a slightly hotter Hellcat with a Drag Pack that would take some of the meaner model's high-tech parts like the trans brake, Air-Chiller, and Nitto tires. Engine output might grow to 725 horsepower (541 kilowatts), too.

Contrary to recent rumors, the Chrysler and Dodge brands are sticking around, but FCA is reshuffling what each one focuses on. Chrysler will put an emphasis on the minivan business and its autonomous vehicle partnership with Waymo. Dodge will become even more of a performance brand. Both of them will exclusively offer products in North America.

Source: Motor Authority