Fans of both the Subaru WRX and WRX STI will soon have a new special edition trim available when the 2019 model debuts. It’s called the Series.Gray and is available on both models. It adds a host of appearance and performance parts inside and out. This isn’t new information. Back at the end of May, Subaru announced the 2019 WRX and WRX STI and dished most of the details on the Series.Gray models. What we have here are several new details and a host of photos.

The Series.Gray WRX builds off the WRX Premium trim that includes the Performance Package. Added features include Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, eight-way power driver’s seat, JURID front brake pads, a moonroof delete, LED steering-responsive headlights, LED fog lights, and keyless entry with push-button start. The WRX Series.Gray starts at $32,595. A six=speed manual transmission is the only gearbox available.

If you want a something to make your WRX STI feel special, then the Series.Gray may be right for you. On the outside, the package adds Cool Gray Khaki paint, exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging, foldable exterior mirror, and 19-inch alloy wheels with a black finish. The Brembo brakes have a silver finish with a black STI logo. Inside, black Ultrasuede with carbon black leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching is standard. Recaro seats with an eight-way power driver’s seat are also standard. Keyless entry with push-button start is found in the WRX STI as well.

The Series.Gray WRX STI receives a few performance upgrades as well. Handling is improved with the addition of a Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. The WRX STI Series.Gray has a starting price of $39,695.

Power for the WRX comes from a 268-horsepower 2.0-liter flat-four engine. The engine in the 2091 WRX STI Series.Gray is a turbocharged 2.5-liter boxer engine producing 310 horsepower – an increase of five horsepower over the outgoing model. Both WRX and WRX STI Series.Gray models are limited editions. Subaru will only build 750 WRXs and 250 WRX STIs with the Series.Gray package.

Source: Subaru