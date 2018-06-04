According to Alfa Romeo's recently released five-year plan, the automaker has no plans of updating the 4C range in that time. However, Adler Group and Umberto Palermo's Up Design now imagine what an updated version of the sports car could look like. The attractive concept goes by the unwieldy moniker Alfa Romeo Mole Construction Artisan 001.

The concept's design retains the existing hallmarks of the 4C's look but makes them more aggressive. The lower fascia now features diagonal LEDs at each corner, and the turn signals are next to them. Palermo accentuates the fenders by causing them to come to a sharp point, and the headlights now sit in flying buttresses. These elements combine to give the model a very angry looking face.

At the rear, the intakes in the fenders shrink, but there are now large inlets along the side that incorporate into the roof. The tiny louvers in the back glass look to eliminate any chance of drivers seeing what's behind them. Sharp-edged taillight housings replace the current round design, and there are now stacked, quad tailpipes.

The interior is fairly spartan, but the two-tone combination of tan and black looks attractive. There's a digital instrument display, but no infotainment screen, which is an odd omission for a modern vehicle. Adler Group specializes in applications of carbon fiber and leather, so those materials feature prominently inside the car.

There are no powertrain details, but it presumably uses the same 1.75-liter turbocharged gasoline engine as the existing 4C. The mill produces 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, which gets the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers hour) in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).

Source: Up Design