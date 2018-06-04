The Bugatti Chiron is capable of reaching 186 miles per hour (299 kilometers per hour) in 13.5 seconds, which is three seconds quicker than a Veyron. However, the pair are far more evenly matched at lower speeds. This clip of them drag racing on a rather short runway reveals just how close they are.

In the first race, the Veyron gets the jump on the Chiron off the line. The older hypercar eventually falls behind, but it doesn't appear that there's a big gap between them at the end of the strip.

The second run has slightly different results with the Chiron taking the lead immediately and staying there throughout the race. The difference between them still isn't very large when they get on the brakes.

On a much longer runway, the Chiron could reach a top speed of 261 miles per hour (420 kilometers per hour), which is 3 mph (5 kph) more than a Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition (WRE) could achieve. These cars getting anywhere close to those figures on the short stretch of tarmac in this video.

Bugatti recently completed its 100th Chiron and already has orders for over 300 more of the planned 500-car production run. The company has also introduced the Sport trim that trims 40 pounds (18 kilograms) by making far more extensive use of carbon fiber and having lighter glass. A dynamic torque vectoring system also helps with cornering.

If you're looking for a slightly more affordable way to own a Chiron, then check out Lego's new 3,599-piece kit of the hypercar. It includes features like an operating rear wing, functional shift paddles, and moving pistons for the W16 engine.

Source: Turnpike Racing League via YouTube