The muscle car now features a new body kit, including an updated front fascia.
Shelby American updates its Mustang-based Super Snake for 2018 to give the already potent muscle car an even more venomous look. Plus, customers can now spec the machine with as much as 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) – 50 hp (37 kW) more than the previous range topper.
The amble power comes from Ford's 5.0-liter V8, and a supercharger boosts the output to 710 hp (529 kW) in standard trim. The 800-hp tune is an additional upgrade, and the company estimates that the coupe can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds with it. To produce this muscle reliably, Shelby adds a new radiator, heat exchanger, and performance half shafts. A set of Brembo brakes have six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units in the rear.
The 2018 Super Snake features a new front fascia that includes a new section with Shelby branding at the bottom of the grille. A more complex lower section includes multiple ducts for directing cool air to the brakes and engine. There are also revised side sills, an updated wing, and a tweaked diffuser at the back. The company fits the cars with 20-inch forged wheels with either a black or bright metallic finish.
The new Super Snake starts at $113,445 – a figure that includes the Mustang donor car. In addition to the 800-hp upgrade, buyers can choose from options like painted stripes, a wide body kit, track suspension, and a car cover.
Ford reportedly has its own supercharged Mustang on the way with the new GT500. It will allegedly pack around 750 hp (559 kW) and will be available with a choice of a dual-clutch automatic or a manual gearbox. The setup will potentially allow drivers to reach 200 miles per hour – on a track or drag strip, of course.
More nostalgic customers can also now order one of the ten examples of the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation cars. For $250,000, the buyers get an authentic recreation of the classic muscle machine with a 427-cubic-inch V8 producing 550 hp (410 kW) and a four-speed manual.
2 018 - 2 019 S U P E R S N A K E
Over five decades after the first
Shelby Super Snake rolled out of
Shelby American, the all-new 2018
edition is once again leaving the
performance world “snake-bit.”
Powered by an 800 horsepower
supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the
Super Snake launches from 0-60 in
3.5 seconds. With new suspension
and brakes, it carves up the road
course with ease. And yet it is so
tractable, able to roll down the street
like a king on its Shelby 20 inch
forged aluminum wheels and high
performance tires. Widebody and
suspension options are also available
for the ultimate in style and handling.
Collectible from the day it’s built, this
Shelby features a new hood, rockers,
spoilers, splitters, grilles, rear tail
panel and rear diffuser assembly.
The Shelby theme continues inside
with finely appointed stitching and
badges. A limited number will be
built worldwide and each will be
branded with a unique CSM number
that will be included in the Official
Shelby Registry.
Starting at USD$113,445
(Includes base 401A coupe Mustang)
Includes 3 Year / 36,000 miles warranty
Shelby Wide Body option shown
Standard Features
Performance
- Ford Performance 710HP supercharger (black)
- Shelby extreme cooling
(radiator, aluminum tank, heat exchanger)
- Performance half shafts
- Transmission cooling (automatic only)
- Short throw shifter
- One-piece drive shaft (manual only)
- Ford Performance wheel studs
- Ford Performance track handling pack
- Ford Performance exhaust
- 20” forged aluminum wheels, black or bright
- Shelby performance spec tires
- Shelby by Brembo brake system
(Red, 6 piston front, 4 piston rear)
- Shelby exclusive brake & bearing duct cooling
system
3 year / 36,000 mile Limited Warranty
* Supercharger for POST-TITLE SALES ONLY*
*HP ratings based on use of 93-octane fuel*
Interiors
- Shelby spec interior upgrade
- Floor mats and door sill plates
- Gauge cluster with gauges
- CSM badging (engine + dash)
- Engine cap set
- Convertible light bar (convertible only)
Exteriors
- Shelby engineered body components:
(Front fascia assembly, hood, grilles, rockers, front
splitter, rear spoiler, rear tail panel, rear diffuser,
and more)
- Striping, badging & deep tinted windows
Optional Features
- 800+ horsepower supercharger
(Whipple, polish finish)
- Painted stripes
- Matching car cover
- Shelby Wide Body package
- Shelby by Penske track suspension
