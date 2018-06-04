Shelby American updates its Mustang-based Super Snake for 2018 to give the already potent muscle car an even more venomous look. Plus, customers can now spec the machine with as much as 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) – 50 hp (37 kW) more than the previous range topper.

The amble power comes from Ford's 5.0-liter V8, and a supercharger boosts the output to 710 hp (529 kW) in standard trim. The 800-hp tune is an additional upgrade, and the company estimates that the coupe can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds with it. To produce this muscle reliably, Shelby adds a new radiator, heat exchanger, and performance half shafts. A set of Brembo brakes have six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units in the rear.

The 2018 Super Snake features a new front fascia that includes a new section with Shelby branding at the bottom of the grille. A more complex lower section includes multiple ducts for directing cool air to the brakes and engine. There are also revised side sills, an updated wing, and a tweaked diffuser at the back. The company fits the cars with 20-inch forged wheels with either a black or bright metallic finish.

The new Super Snake starts at $113,445 – a figure that includes the Mustang donor car. In addition to the 800-hp upgrade, buyers can choose from options like painted stripes, a wide body kit, track suspension, and a car cover.

Ford reportedly has its own supercharged Mustang on the way with the new GT500. It will allegedly pack around 750 hp (559 kW) and will be available with a choice of a dual-clutch automatic or a manual gearbox. The setup will potentially allow drivers to reach 200 miles per hour – on a track or drag strip, of course.

More nostalgic customers can also now order one of the ten examples of the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation cars. For $250,000, the buyers get an authentic recreation of the classic muscle machine with a 427-cubic-inch V8 producing 550 hp (410 kW) and a four-speed manual.

Source: Shelby American