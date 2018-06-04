Despite the fact we haven’t seen the updated Renegade in American apparel yet, Jeep is getting ready to unveil its European cousin. For the time being, we are being given the opportunity to check out the mildly updated taillights with new graphics bringing a red “X” instead of the outgoing model’s white look.

The company’s corporate seven-slot grille motif is still embedded in the center, but the rest of the cluster’s design has gone through a minor refresh while remaining familiar. If you’re living in Europe, a similar taillight design can be seen on another small SUV, the budget-friendly second generation of the Dacia Duster, but with a “+” theme instead of the Renegade’s “X.”

See what Jeep is planning for the next five years: Jeep 2018-2022 Roadmap Officially Revealed: 8 PHEVs, Diesels Dead

The mid-cycle refresh for the Jeep Renegade will bring more than just discreetly updated taillights as it will come along with a new family of three- and four-cylinder gasoline engines. There’s going to be a petite 1.0-liter unit with 120 horsepower and a larger 1.3-liter mill that will be offered in two different states of tune: 150 hp and 180 hp.

It’s worth mentioning that while today you can buy a diesel-powered Renegade on the old continent, Jeep’s parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced last week plans to gradually phase out diesels from the European market by 2021. It’s unclear at this point whether the impending facelift will spell the end of the diesel Renegade or the powertrains consisting of the 120-hp 1.6-liter MultiJet and the 140-hp 2.0-liter MultiJet will stick around for a while.

That’s all the info Jeep is willing to share for the time being, prior to the official debut of the Euro-spec 2019 Renegade on June 6 on the occasion of the Turin Motor Show in Italy. Full details about the updated B-segment SUV are going to be disclosed at some point in the latter half of June. As for the U.S.-spec equivalent, it will likely be revealed before the end of the year.

As a final note, the Renegade won’t remain Jeep’s entry-level model for much longer as a smaller SUV will be launched in some markets by 2022 as per the company's five-year product roadmap.

Source: Jeep