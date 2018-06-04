Who needs a new generation Supra now?

What’s better than a Toyota Supra? Two Supras? Or a tuned Supra? How about a monstrous V12 Supra with a maximum speed of 222.6 miles per hour (358 kilometers per hour)? We’ll take the last one, thanks.

Originally revealed during the 2007 Tokyo Auto Salon, the biturbo 12-cylinder Supra is the creation of Kazuhiko Nagata from the Japanese tuning house Top Secret. Nagata was tired of waiting for a new generation Supra from Toyota and decided to build one himself.

At its heart is a Toyota Century-sourced 5.0-liter V12 with twin turbos and custom forged internals, generating approximately 930 horsepower (694 kilowatts) and 745 pound-feet (1,010 Newton-meters of torque at the wheels.

Top Secret V12 Supra sold:

Go For Gold With This Mental 222-MPH V12 Toyota Supra

Initially, the goal of the project was to reach a velocity of 249 mph (400 kph), but this speed was never achieved by the car. Once the machine was done and ready for tests, it was shipped to Italy for a top speed lap of the Nardo Test Track.

As for the sports coupe’s design, Nagata meant the widebody kit's angular design to imagine a future look for the Supra. Its styling largely removes the standard form's curvaceous appearance and gives that shape a hunkered down nose that appears to slice through the air.

Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction
Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction

While it was previously estimated at about $500,000, the car was sold at an auction in January this year for approximately $80,700. What a bargain!

Want to know more about the car? Watch the video at the top, where the folks over at That Racing Channel on YouTube take a detailed look at the biturbo V12 Supra and even take it for a ride. We learn that, despite its age, the car still runs strong and feels like no other Supra.

Source: That Racing Channel on YouTube

Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction

Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction
6 photos
Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction Top Secret Toyota Supra Auction

Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra
Explore

More photos

Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept in GranTurismo Sport
Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept in GranTurismo Sport
Toyota Supra with production wheels spy photos
Toyota Supra with production wheels spy photos
2019 Toyota Supra new spy shots from the Nurburgring
2019 Toyota Supra new spy shots from the Nurburgring
Toyota Supra Spy Photos
Toyota Supra Spy Photos
Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Video Screenshots
Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Video Screenshots
2018 Toyota Supra spy photos with less camo
2018 Toyota Supra spy photos with less camo