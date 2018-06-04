Sergio Marchionne’s five-year plan for FCA is putting Alfa Romeo and Maserati at the forefront with a slew of new models for both Italian legendary marques. While the company with the trident logo will finally be getting the Alfieri Coupe & Convertible and a sub-Levante SUV, Alfa will expand its portfolio to include two new crossovers, the GTV (a.k.a. Giulia Coupe) we’ve already rendered , and this – the 8C.

Further enhancing the company’s focus on sports cars, the reborn 8C was teased by FCA’s boss last week when Alfa Romeo’s 2018-2022 roadmap was officially revealed. Using that shadowy image showing the red silhouette of the 8C, we’ve decided to render the entire side profile of the mid-engined supercar.

The low-slung coupe looked very promising in the official teaser photo and we can only hope the real deal will be just as nice as our render attempting to see into the future of Alfa Romeo’s halo model. It has some big shoes to fill in terms of exterior styling taking into account the 2007 8C Competizione is arguably one of the most beautiful production cars ever made. Not only that, but the original 1931 model is also a stunning automobile.

Some juicy specs were disclosed to go along with the fetching teaser image, with Alfa Romeo promising the high-performance machine will adopt a mid-engined layout with a biturbo conventional engine. There’s going to be an electrified front axle, thus turning the resurrected 8C into a hybrid with a combined output of more than 700 horsepower. That’ll be enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3 seconds.

No word about how much it will weigh, but considering it will adopt a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, it’s safe to say it’s going to be a lightweight car. Sure, the hybrid component will add some fat, but that won’t be much of an issue factoring in the 8C will be roughly just as quick in the sprint from a standstill as the mighty LaFerrari.

As to when we’ll get to see it, the sooner the better, of course. An exact launch date has not been disclosed, but we know for sure it will be out in 2022 at the latest.