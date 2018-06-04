Monday trivia: When was the next-generation BMW Z4 spied for the very first time? The answer would have to be in January 2016. Fast forward to June 2018, we still haven’t properly seen the new roadster, but at least now we have official teaser images depicting a camouflaged prototype. It’s no ordinary test vehicle as we’re looking at the Z4 M40i, which will be the crown jewel of the range taking into account a full-fat Z4 M will not see the light of production day.

BMW is being coy on details for the time being, but at least we do know the range topper is going to be blessed with a newly developed inline-six engine promising to be “extremely powerful.” The M40i will feature a great deal of other goodies, including an M sports brake system, new front axle, lowered sports suspension (with electronically controlled dampers), and a set of M lightweight alloy wheels shod in mixed tires. Interestingly, the engineers have also come up with an electronically controlled lock in the rear axle differential to ensure the Z4 will be a proper sports car.

The adjacent images come from the Autodrome de Miramas in the south of France where BMW is currently testing near-production prototypes of the new Z4 by making last-minute tweaks to the powertrain and suspension. As with our own spy shots, the prototype is dipped in camouflage, but even so you can still see it’s a higher-spec version judging by the intricate front bumper with lots of vents. The blue brake calipers and the large dual exhaust tips are also signs of an amped-up version.

Although we can’t quite see the interior in BMW’s teaser, spy images from mid-April reveled a great deal of the cabin’s design. Pictured above, the Z4 had the company’s new digital instrument cluster and most likely the latest iDrive infotainment system part of the Operating System 7.0 previewed a couple of months ago.

All that’s left now is for BMW to finally reveal the production-ready Z4 and Toyota to come out with its equivalent Supra. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are gearing up for an important debut in the weeks to come, with the 8 Series Coupe to be reborn on June 15 at Le Mans.

Source: BMW