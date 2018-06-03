Mazda is celebrating a great milestone with its 50 millionth car produced in Japan. From a three-wheeled truck to amazing vehicles powered by SkyActiv technology, the brand has grown huge since its inception in 1931.

The carmaker held the celebration of this milestone at its Hofu Plant in Yamaguchi prefecture, with the President and CEO Masamichi Kogai and other executives in attendance. It has been 86 years and 7 months since the company made its first Mazda vehicle – a three-wheeled truck called Mazda-Go.

“Moving forward, Mazda will continue to build a strong brand through a variety of initiatives. Our plants in Hofu and Hiroshima will continue to evolve and act as parent factories, rapidly deploying their technologies and skills to our overseas plants. I'd like us all to work together to ensure these plants continue to embody the kind of technical prowess that does justice to Japan's proud history of Monotsukuri,” said Kogai at the ceremony.

It was 1931 when Mazda started making the three-wheeled trucks in Hiroshima, but it was in 1960 when the marque made a bold entry to the passenger car market. It all started with the R360 Coupe micro-mini, then proceed with the Carol in 1962 and Familia (Mazda 800) in 1964, to which the following Mazda models were steadily based upon, including its first rotary-engine-powered model, the Luce Rotary Coupe.

The Hofu Plant was where vehicle manufacturing commenced in 1982, with domestic production shared between Hofu and Hiroshima plants. Production techniques and flexible systems have helped Mazda promote its business. Although at low volumes, the company has increased production by employing mixed production lines to produce different models on a single line.

In 2016 and 2017, Mazda increased its production flexibility for crossovers and created a system to react quickly to demands. The domestic plants lead the way in making cars for the world, while production techniques and technologies from Japan are then promulgated to its factories around the world.

Mazda plans to sell 1,660,000 this year and to create a global production framework to manufacture 2 million cars annually by March 2024.

Source: Mazda