That’s 86 years and 7 months of making amazing vehicles.
Mazda is celebrating a great milestone with its 50 millionth car produced in Japan. From a three-wheeled truck to amazing vehicles powered by SkyActiv technology, the brand has grown huge since its inception in 1931.
The carmaker held the celebration of this milestone at its Hofu Plant in Yamaguchi prefecture, with the President and CEO Masamichi Kogai and other executives in attendance. It has been 86 years and 7 months since the company made its first Mazda vehicle – a three-wheeled truck called Mazda-Go.
“Moving forward, Mazda will continue to build a strong brand through a variety of initiatives. Our plants in Hofu and Hiroshima will continue to evolve and act as parent factories, rapidly deploying their technologies and skills to our overseas plants. I'd like us all to work together to ensure these plants continue to embody the kind of technical prowess that does justice to Japan's proud history of Monotsukuri,” said Kogai at the ceremony.
It was 1931 when Mazda started making the three-wheeled trucks in Hiroshima, but it was in 1960 when the marque made a bold entry to the passenger car market. It all started with the R360 Coupe micro-mini, then proceed with the Carol in 1962 and Familia (Mazda 800) in 1964, to which the following Mazda models were steadily based upon, including its first rotary-engine-powered model, the Luce Rotary Coupe.
The Hofu Plant was where vehicle manufacturing commenced in 1982, with domestic production shared between Hofu and Hiroshima plants. Production techniques and flexible systems have helped Mazda promote its business. Although at low volumes, the company has increased production by employing mixed production lines to produce different models on a single line.
In 2016 and 2017, Mazda increased its production flexibility for crossovers and created a system to react quickly to demands. The domestic plants lead the way in making cars for the world, while production techniques and technologies from Japan are then promulgated to its factories around the world.
Mazda plans to sell 1,660,000 this year and to create a global production framework to manufacture 2 million cars annually by March 2024.
Source: Mazda
Mazda Celebrates 50 Million Vehicles Made in Japan
HIROSHIMA, Japan – Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that cumulative production in Japan reached 50 million units on May 15. The company held a commemorative ceremony today at its Hofu Plant in Yamaguchi prefecture. Representative Director, President and CEO Masamichi Kogai, executive officers and union representatives were in attendance. The 50 million-unit milestone was achieved 86 years and seven months after Mazda produced its first three-wheeled truck in October 1931.
“Mazda began making cars 86 years ago, and now we've reached 50 million units of production in Japan. Even making 1 million cars a year, it would take 50 years to reach this milestone, showing just how long Mazda's history is,” said Kogai at the ceremony. “Moving forward, Mazda will continue to build a strong brand through a variety of initiatives. Our plants in Hofu and Hiroshima will continue to evolve and act as parent factories, rapidly deploying their technologies and skills to our overseas plants. I'd like us all to work together to ensure these plants continue to embody the kind of technical prowess that does justice to Japan's proud history of Monotsukuri.”
Mazda began its journey as an automaker in 1931, when it started producing three-wheeled trucks in Hiroshima. In 1960 it commenced production of the R360 Coupe micro-mini, marking a bold entry into the passenger car market. Vehicle manufacture started at Hofu Plant in Yamaguchi in 1982, and domestic production duties have since been shared between the Hofu and Hiroshima Plants. The production techniques and flexible production systems developed at these plants have helped Mazda to grow its business. Mixed production lines capable of producing different models on a single line enable manufacture of multiple models at low volumes, a breakthrough in the traditional tradeoff between product variety and competitiveness and volume efficiency. In 2016 and 2017, the company took steps to increase its production flexibility for crossover models and create a framework capable of responding quickly to changes in demand. The domestic plants take the lead with Mazda's global car-making; production techniques and technologies established in Japan are then rolled out to overseas facilities.
Mazda aims to sell 1,660,000 cars this fiscal year, the final year of its Structural Reform Stage 2 medium-term business plan, and plans to establish a global production framework capable of manufacturing two million units annually by fiscal year ending March 2024. Mass-production of vehicles featuring next-generation technologies and design is slated to start in 2019, and the company will continue expanding its production framework in an effort to get cars to customers as quickly as possible.
Aspiring to create a world in which cars can co-exist sustainably with people, society and the earth, Mazda will continue to enrich people's live through various touchpoints, including the manufacture of high-quality cars, and become a brand with which customers feel a strong emotional bond.