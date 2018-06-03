Cute, adorable, and nostalgic – those are the three words that best describe the Nobe 100. This electric vehicle from Estonia is the brainchild of Nobe founder and CEO Roman Muljar, in which he sees the three-wheeled EV as a feat of engineering and design thinking. With how the car looks, well, we couldn’t agree more. At least in the aesthetics department.

The Nobe 100 is a whole lot different from the other three-wheelers we have seen before. It isn’t a motorcycle like the Bombardier, nor a car straight out of a sci-fi movie like Uniti’s and the Elio E1c. Although it shares the classic cues of Morgan three-wheelers, the Nobe 100 is more on the cute ‘neo-retro’ design.

Right off the bat, the Nobe 100's small dimensions give it great turning circle and the ability to fit small parking spaces. It's classified as a trike and has the same accessibility as a motorcycle. It’s also semi-convertible with a removable hard top, making it the first cabrio EV.

Inside, it has a minimalist design cue, taking classic styling like metal analog gauges, chrome switches and door handles, some wood accents, and white steering wheel reminiscent of the cars from the 1930s. With its teardrop shape, it can seat three people with a space for luggage behind the third passenger.

Independent carmaker Nobe isn’t all about the Nobe 100’s looks; aside from the fact that it doesn’t emit anything, the EV is environment-friendly with its 100 percent reusable parts. It’s also upgradable to ensure longevity.

There were no output figures included in the Nobe 100’s press release but it does have a combined range of 137 miles (220 kilometers) and can go up to 68 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour). It’s also all-wheel drive for superb handling. The EV can be fully charged within two hours but in case your anxious of the range, it does carry an extra battery.

If you want this three-wheeled EV to happen. Nobe has opened a crowd-sourcing campaign to raise around $1.2M (€1M) and jumpstart the EV’s production. If you’re interested to invest in this cute EV project, you can join the funding here.

Here's a video of the Nobe 100:

Source: Nobe