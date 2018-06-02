What was your ultimate dream as a kid? As someone who grew up with car-loving brothers and father, it’s an easy question to answer: owning and driving fast cars.

That’s the whole point of this short film from The Netherlands, uploaded on Youtube by Condept. It showed two Lamborghini exotics that went head-to-head with each other while being driven by hot women. It’s aptly titled Any Boy’s Dream, which was really fitting when you consider the amount of screen time the ladies in the video have, all clothed in skintight camouflage.

But, I digress. The short film featured a Lamborghini Aventador LP 750 SV and Murcielago LP 670 SV owned by the video uploader himself. That’s how fascinated the Lambo owner is with his cars, making his own short film about the two bad boys. That’s not a surprise, really. As these things are among the most beautiful cars in the world, in my opinion.

Needless to say, the video production was top-notch. Although it wasn’t implied clearly in the short film, there’s an underlying story in it which involved racing against time. And what better way to beat time than riding an exotic car that can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds.

With a certain amount of heroics, race against a time bomb, and considerable hot chicks on cam with less than two minutes of video time, this short film is commendable, and is certainly any boy’s dream. Actually, if I'm the guy in the video who would have to wake up from that solid dream, I would really be frustrated. Well, a dream is a dream.

Source: Condept via Youtube