Visitors can see Porsche's very own prancing horses.
Porsche has announced plans to open a children’s wildlife center at its Leipzig factory in eastern Germany.
Dubbed the Porsche Safari, the center will be based in the company’s 132-hectare off-road course, where "experience stations" and a viewing platform will be installed.
Between July 9 and August 3, children aged between eight and 11 will be allowed to embark on a 2.5-mile guided tour around the site, exploring the area’s diverse flora and fauna.
Working in tandem with the Leipzig Alluvial Forest Station, Porsche will offer children the chance to choose between a bird life tour and a trip to see the German brand’s herd of Exmoor ponies.
However, the forest station says the area is also home to a range of animals including bats, badgers and frogs.
If visitors are lucky, they might even get to see some of the German carmaker's smallest workers. The new program is part of Porsche’s environmental efforts, which have already seen the company establish several bee colonies in the Leipzig off-road course.
"It is important to us that we have an ongoing commitment to the environment and education,’ said Gerd Rupp, chairman of the executive board at Porsche Leipzig. "We have a specialist partner at our side in the form of the Leipzig Alluvial Forest Station and we look forward to opening up the natural areas at our plant to children and young people for the 'Porsche Safari'."
Detlef Bäsler, chairman of the forest station, added: "As a nature conservation station and out-of-school education site, inspiring children and young people to be interested in nature is close to our hearts. In collaboration with Porsche we can expand our offering and offer an attractive program to young explorers."
Source: Porsche
“Porsche Safari” in the summer holidays
An outdoor classroom: An experience programme is being set up for young nature lovers at the off-road track at Porsche Leipzig during the summer holidays under the banner of “Porsche Safari”.
Children aged from eight to eleven can explore the diverse flora and fauna of the natural landscape over an area of 132 hectares. Experience stations and a viewing platform will be built over the coming weeks for this purpose.
Porsche is receiving support from the Leipzig alluvial forest station (Auwaldstation Leipzig) to assist with the educational aspects. “It is important to us that we have an ongoing commitment to the environment and education. We have a specialist partner at our side in the form of the alluvial forest station and we look forward to opening up the natural areas at our plant to children and young people for the “Porsche Safari”, says Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche Leipzig GmbH.
Detlef Bäsler, Chairman of Förderverein Auwaldstation und Schlosspark Lützschena e.V., emphasises: “As a nature conservation station and out-of-school education site, inspiring children and young people to be interested in nature is close to our hearts. In collaboration with Porsche we can expand our offering and offer an attractive programme to young explorers”.
In reference to the school curriculum, there are two different programmes: The nature explorers can choose between the area’s bird life and a tour to the aurochs and Exmoor ponies. On the approximately four-kilometre-long “Porsche Safari” trail, the participants will also learn all kinds of details about amphibians, bats and bees. The groups will be led by the Leipzig alluvial forest station. The “Porsche Safari” takes place in the summer holidays from July 9 to August 3, on Mondays to Fridays from 10:00 am to 2.00 pm. Interested children and day care groups can register with the alluvial forest station (telephone: +49 [0]341 4621895, email: auwaldstation@t-online.de).
With the “Porsche Safari”, Porsche is expanding its commitment to youth development. For example, the sports car manufacturer has been working alongside the top-division football team RB Leipzig to support youth football for the past four years. Joint projects include the “Leipzig Quarter-Finals” for youth teams and support for the RB Leipzig Academy. Porsche also supports talented youngsters away from the football field: As part of the courses offered by the VDI GaraGe technology centre, the company has offered students insights into the field of automotive technology in the Porsche technology workshop since 2001.