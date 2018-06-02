Driving and entertainment go hand-in-hand. Every car has its own infotainment system that should supposedly entertain its driver and all the occupants, even those who are in the back seats.

That’s why automakers make it to a point that their cars’ head units are the best, while giving buyers the option to add entertainment for those at the back, just like in a Ford Explorer. While adding dual-headrest DVD entertainment system in the Explorer can set you back an additional $1,995, Subaru has something cheaper in mind.

Subaru introduces the new Starlink Entertainment Anywhere kit, which includes two 9.7-inch iPad 32GB Wi-Fi models, two Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones, and two Otterbox Defender Series iPad cases. The price? $970.

The Subaru Starlink Entertainment Anywhere kit aims to make something that the passengers can enjoy even outside the car. Even better, you can save hundreds of dollars if you opt for Subaru’s package. To put things in perspective, buying each item separately would cost you around $669 – $329 for the iPad, at least $250 for the Bluetooth headphones, and $90 for the iPad case. With a pair of each, that would be a total of $1,338, allowing you to save $368.

The kit is available for all Subaru customers, but as it stands, it looks like it’s more fitting with the 2019 Ascent, which is the first among the Japanese marque’s lineup to offer in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot. Although, there will also be other Subarus to offer Wi-Fi capability, including the 2019 Forester.

While you might argue that what the Explorer can offer is different, Subaru’s Starlink Entertainment Anywhere ups the former's headrest-mounted display with its mobility. Although, it would be better if the kit will come with car mounts, right?

Now, we know what you’re thinking – it’s time to go to Subaru dealerships and buy the kit even for yourself even if you don’t own a subie. Well, apparently you can’t because you can only buy it during and after purchasing a vehicle, or after a lease.

Source: Subaru