After an earlier report from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung stated Porsche would suspend all sales of new cars in Europe, the automaker said that it would temporarily limit the number of models it sells on the continent, according to Reuters. However, the German automaker did not specify which models were affected by the sales suspension nor when sales would resume. The halt is due to alleged non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The original report from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung is quite interesting, stating that as of Friday a note appears on the website’s German configurator reading some models are not configurable. However, it appears there are two different notes depending on which model and trim are selected. One note reads, “Due to an upcoming model revision, the selected model is not available for a short time as a freely configurable new car” (Translations are done with Google) while the other note reads, “The model you have selected is no longer available as a freely configurable new car.”

Both notes conclude with, “Nevertheless, we would like to give you the opportunity to continue to look at the model in the Car Configurator. If you are interested in configurable new cars, available existing vehicles and young used vehicles, please contact your Porsche Center.”

Models that will not be available for a short time, according to Porsche’s note, include the Porsche 718, Panamera, and Cayenne. The Macan gets the note with no time frame and what note you get with the 911 depends on which trim you select. For example, the 911 GT3 receives no time frame in its note while eh 911 GT3 RS note says the model “will not be available for a short time.”

The sales halt comes at a time when there is a changeover in exhaust measuring cycles that now includes WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) and RDE (Real Driving Emissions) tests, which begins September 1. The two new tests work in tandem with NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). The new cycles are both laboratory-based, but also take into account things such as larger wheels, heated seats, air conditioning, four-wheel drive, and real-world driving conditions, which could affect fuel economy and pollution measurements.

The sales stoppage comes after several years of scrutiny due to Porsche’s parent company Volkswagen Group skirting diesel emission regulations with its vehicles.

Source: Reuters, Porsche Configurator