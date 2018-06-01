A lot can change in just a few short years – especially in the automotive industry. Engineers and designers are always working at making their products better than their predecessors. That means there’s a lot of refinement that goes into producing today’s vehicles. Four years can see major changes just with one model. Take a 2014 and 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S as an example and compare the two.

The two cars ride on different platforms even while they appear stylistically similar. Yes, there are only so many ways to carve a luxury sedan from sheet metal, but there are similarities such as the design of the headlights and the large gaping intakes on the lower front fascia. Differences include the entire rear of the car and the interior.

Another difference lies under the hood. The 2014 E63 S packs a biturbocharged 5.5-liter V8 producing 586 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, according to the video, which isn’t far off from the manufacturer’s claimed performance. According to Mercedes, the E63 S produces 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Fast forward four years to 2018 and the E63 S has a smaller engine – a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 – that produces more power. It produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The video states the 2018 model makes 612 hp.

Even though the output difference between the two is small – it’s still enough to give the 2018 E63 S a significant performance advantage. For the 2014 model, the E63 S received a mid-cycle refresh and the company’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system – and the first year of any new powertrain combination has its hiccups. A four-year difference between the two is enough time for Mercedes-AMG to refine the all-wheel-drive system so it can offer better performance. It doesn’t hurt the 2018 model has a nine-speed transmission while the 2014 E63 S has just a seven-speed unit.

Car enthusiasts often lament at the idea of engines getting smaller than their predecessors – especially when it comes to performance cars. Usually, shrinking displacement means a compromise in performance, but this video shows that’s not the case. Over time, automakers refine and perfect new engine technologies and powertrain setups, often making them more powerful and robust than ever before. So as long as the car’s faster, performance better, and is more reliable, what more could you want?

Source: APEX Cars via YouTube