Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' newly announced five-year plan puts a major focus on electrifying all of the corporation's brands, either by offering fully electric powertrains or hybrids – including plug-ins. As part of this transformation, the company also intends to drop diesel engine options from its entire European lineup by 2021. Sergio Marchionne doesn't believe there's a bright future for the technology because of emissions regulations, according to Automotive News.

This move only applies to Europe for now, so there's no reason to worry about FCA dumping the diesel option from Ram pickups.

Each FCA brand will take on the electrification challenge slightly differently. Fiat will launch a new generation of the 500e, and there will even be a Giardiniera wagon version. In addition, the 500X and 500L will get hybrid powertrains.

In Europe, Jeep will offer eight plug-in hybrids and five mild hybrids by 2022, and every model will be available with some form of electrification. A joint venture in China will also result in four fully electric vehicles for that market. It's not yet clear how many of these powertrains might eventually be available in the United States.

Maserati will go even further. It'll offer fully electric versions of the Levante, Quattroporte, and forthcoming Alfieri. The three of them will share a three-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain with torque vectoring. There will also be plug-in hybrid variants of the Levante, Quattroporte, and new D-segment crossover.

Alfa Romeo will focus on plug-in hybrids by introducing six of them by 2022. Plus, the new 8C will feature a mid-mounted biturbo gasoline engine and an an electrified front axle for a total of more than 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts)

Even Ram gets in on the act with the mild-hybrid powertrains for the latest 1500 pickup.

Source: Automotive News