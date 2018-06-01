When you think of iconic liveries, the powder blue and orange hue of Gulf Racing should immediately come to mind. It’s been worn by race cars like the Porsche 917 and the Ford GT. Now it’s being adorned by a one-off, road-going McLaren 675LT – and it looks stunning.

The car is an homage to the 1996 Gulf-Davidoff GTC McLaren F1 GTR "Longtail," and took more than 1,000 hours to complete by hand. It adopts a near-identical look to the McLaren F1 GTR "Longtail" before it, coated in the same signature powder blue and orange finish on hood, roof, and bootlid, with its lower half covered in black with orange accents.

And then there are the wheels; unique 20-spoke orange fitments match the wheels of the F1 almost identically. The classic paint job comes accented by a number of MSO exterior components – like the front lower lip, side skirts, and diffuser – and a few interior accessories.

"Creating a car like this unique McLaren 675LT, crafted to individual customer specification, is exactly the type of demanding commission that MSO Bespoke was formed to embrace," said Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations.

"Transforming the existing car from its original single color paintwork to a tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR 'Longtail' in Gulf Racing livery was incredibly demanding in its own right, but was only part of the brief; we also replaced numerous standard 675LT components with MSO parts and further personalized the car to clearly identify it with its owner, a service that an increasing number of MSO customers request."

As far as power is concerned, the 675LT still wields a stock biturbocharged McLaren V8 engine producing up to 666 horsepower (496 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The 675LT can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour). We’re sure the Gulf livery adds at least five extra horsepower, too.

Source: McLaren