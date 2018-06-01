Ram is the latest FCA brand to outline its product plans for the next five years, and the pickup-focused firm officially confirms that a high-horsepower TRX truck is on the way. Plus, a new heavy duty model is on track for 2019, according to Automotive News.

Manley also promised that Ram would enter the midsize pickup race soon, joining the Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon and the return of the Ford Ranger. He did not say if the new midsize pickup would revive the Dakota nameplate used when pickups were under the Dodge brand.

On the commercial van side, FCA will bring a new version of the Ram ProMaster City, its small commercial van, by 2022, but will leave the current larger ProMaster commercial van, without a significant update, Manley said.

Source: Automotive News