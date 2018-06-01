Alfa Romeo has a busy schedule up ahead as parent company FCA will be giving the historical brand the attention it deserves by refreshing its entire portfolio until 2022.

Guess who’s back? Why yes, it’s the “8C” nameplate used for the first time back in the 1930s most recently in 2007 with the gorgeous 8C Competizione. Alfa Romeo will be dusting off the moniker one more time for a mid-engined coupe with a biturbo gasoline engine working together with an electrified front axle. With a combined output of more than 700 horsepower, the supercar – which is set to feature a carbon fiber monocoque chassis - will hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in less than three seconds.

Not only is Alfa Romeo reviving the 8C, but it’s also bringing back to life another important badge: Gran Turismo Veloce. That’s right, a sporty coupe with a perfect 50:50 weight distribution is in the works with the GTV nameplate and with more than 600 horsepower thanks to an electric boost. The specialty vehicle will offer four seats and all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

Story developing…