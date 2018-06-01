Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO, Sergio Marchionne, has revealed today what FCA has in tow for Maserati between now and 2022.

It’s safe to say Maserati’s lineup is in dire need of a refresh and thankfully the plan is to overhaul the entire family of models within the next four years. According to the roadmap published today part of Marchionne’s last grand plan before stepping down, the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans will both make the transition towards a new generation until 2022.

Another existing nameplate due to be refreshed is the Levante, which will be joined by a bigger SUV for which Maserati has been kind enough to release some preliminary details. It will have an ideal 50:50 weight distribution and aims to offer not only a best-in-class lightweight platform, but also a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. “Superior ride and handling” are being promised, along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Speaking of an electrified powertrain, the Levante and Quattroporte will also receive a plug-in hybrid setup and just like the midsize SUV, the two models will have a 50:50 weight distribution thanks to a “state-of-the-art” modular platform also accommodating a dynamic all-wheel-drive system.

But by far the best news is that Maserati will finally bring the Alfieri to the market as a coupe and also as a convertible. Both body styles are going to be offered as pure electric models part of the company’s new Maserati Blue lineup that will also encompass the aforementioned Quattroporte and Levante.

These “Blue” cars will benefit from a three-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with torque vectoring and 800V battery technology. “Over 50% more power” is being promised, along with an extended range, short charging times, a lightweight construction, and with minimal negative impact on the amount of space offered by the cabin.

Story developing…