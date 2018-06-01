Today, during a meeting with shareholders, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO, Sergio Marchionne, has revealed the next five-year strategic plan for Jeep.

While Michael Manley, head of Jeep and Ram brands, believes electrification will reduce the margins of automakers in the foreseeable future, this is the technology on focus for the American off-road icon. Today, Jeep has announced it will launch two new products each year from now until 2022, and will have 10 PHEVs and four battery-electric vehicles by that year.

Electrification will play a major role in the future of the company, which wants to offer its customers an electrification variant of its every model by 2021. Approximately at the same time, Jeep will also introduce Level 3 autonomous technologies. Diesel engines are said to be dropped from the brand’s lineup, but there’s no actual timetable for that intention.

Sometime between now and 2022, Jeep will launch a new generation Renegade and an all-electric Wrangler. Another small crossover, positioned below the Renegade, will also join the family at some point, while the Compass will receive a mid-cycle refresh.

Story developing…