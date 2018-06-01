What you are looking at is the only Sbarro Super Eight ever produced, and it’s up for sale. First time your hear about that brand and model? Let us tell you a thing or two about it.

Sbarro is a Swiss company, developing high-performance replicas and custom sports cars. Founded by Franco Sbarro in 1971, it is responsible for some of the craziest concept and road-legal vehicles in the last three decades. Like this one, the Super Eight mega hatchback.

See more cool cars for sale: The Web's Coolest Cars For Sale Now

It was built in 1984 and shares most of its body details with the Super Twelve, released in 1982. The latter featured a mid-mounted 2.6-liter V12 engine, constructed by two Kawasaki Z1300 six-cylinder motorcycle engines. Two years after its debut, Sbarro also engineered a more down-to-earth version with a Ferrari 308-sourced V8 engine mated to five-speed manual gearbox. This particular car is now up for sale in Belgium.

“Both of these formidable cars combined style with state-of–the-art engineering and firmly established Franco Sbarro in the world of exotic car makers,” Sbarro’s official site states.

The short ad description says the car is in “perfect condition,” road legal, and is even ready to be presented at auto enthusiasts’ concourses. Thankfully, there are several actual photos of the car, which reveal the hatch is indeed in a very good overall condition and currently has Swiss registration plates. The exterior is finished in a deep red color, while the interior is a mix of brown leather, wood trim, and suede carpets.

According to the official technical specification of the car, it weighs approximately 1,763 pounds (800 kilograms) and has a peak power of 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts), delivered to the rear wheels. The estimated top speed is 137 miles per hour (220 kilometers per hour).

At the moment of writing this article, the car is still available with no reserve on eBay at $50,100 with a total of 83 bids made so far. The auction ends on Monday and we expect the final price to be close to $60,000, if not more.

Source: eBay via BringATrailer, Sbarro