One-off projects have been around for ages and Rolls-Royce has been a driving force behind ultra-exclusive, ultra-expensive cars. The most recent example to come from Goodwood is the truly unique Sweptail, which might just be the most expensive new car in the world according to company CEO, Torsten Müller-Otvös. The vehicle’s price tag was never officially disclosed, but some say the wealthy buyer ended up paying an eye-watering £10 million. In today’s money, that translates to no less than $13.2 million.

Shortly after unveiling the Sweptail, a one-of-a-kind car developed in four years, Rolls-Royce said that it would consider creating more of these “1 of 1” coachbuild cars. Fast forward to this week, we might have the first clue about what the next project might be called as parent company BMW has filed a new trademark. Registered with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) this past Wednesday, on May 30, “Boat Tail” could be the name of Rolls-Royce’s next special creation.

This moniker isn’t something you’d expect a BMW to have, which is why it would make more sense on a car carrying the Spirit of Ecstasy statue as it would be in line with the aforementioned Sweptail. But taking into account the nameplate was registered just a couple of days ago, it likely means that whatever this car is, it’s highly unlikely we will see it anytime soon.

Also worth noting is that when an automaker (or any other company for that matter) takes the legal measures to obtain the rights to a certain name, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will actually be put to good use on a product. If “Boat Tail” will end up on a car, you can imagine it will cost a pretty penny.

Rolls-Royce through the voice of its director of design, Giles Taylor, said last year that any future one-off won’t be as personalized as the Sweptail in the sense that the customer won’t be as involved in the development process.

Source: Auto Guide