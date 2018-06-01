It also comes loaded with AC Schnitzer goodies.

While the M5 and its M5 Competition companion may be the talk of the BMW town nowadays, that doesn’t make the M550i xDrive any less desirable. The $73,900 super sedan is still insanely quick for such a large and heavy car, needing just 3.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph). Slap on a nice coat of paint like this Aventurine Red and the M-infused 5 Series becomes even more alluring.

But this is no ordinary M550i as it has received the full AC Schnitzer treatment, with the most obvious upgrade being the fixed rear wing. It is part of an aftermarket package encompassing not just this aerodynamic body kit, but also a custom exhaust system to make the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine sound even better.

If you haven’t seen those wheels before on an M5, that’s because these are not alloys provided by BMW. The 20-inch Schnitzer AC1 set gives the performance sedan an interesting look, though we’re sure it won’t suit all tastes. Although not mentioned, the M550i xDrive appears to be sitting a tad lower than the standard model, which means AC Schnitzer has installed its own spring kit working together with the adaptive M suspension. The aftermarket hardware brings the car closer to the road by 25-30 mm at the front axle and 20-25 mm at the back for an even greater visual impact.

While subtle carbon fiber accents can be seen on the outside, the predominantly white interior makes use of wood to create a rather unusual spec. The top of the dashboard as well as some of the other areas are finished in black to create a contrasting effect, while the rear-seat entertainment system is a sign this particular M550i has a lot of toys to offer.

If this Aventurine Red example doesn’t tickle your fancy, BMW Individual offers tons of customization options allowing you to spec the ideal M550i or any other model for that matter.

