Many countries around the world are celebrating Children’s Day on June 1 hence why it makes perfect sense that Bugatti and Lego have decided to pick this date to unveil a shiny new Lego Technic set for the mighty Chiron. They’ve been teasing it since the end of January and we caught a glimpse of it just last week when someone was eager to share an image with the box.

The wait is almost over as the reveal will take place today at the new Lego House in Billund, Denmark where Lego’s CEO together with Bugatti president, Stephan Winkelmann, will take the wraps off the new Lego Technic set carrying the number 42083. We already have an idea of what to expect: a two-tone Chiron in different shade of blue combined with a cream interior.

No less than 3,599 pieces will be inside the box – a whopping 895 more compared to one of our favorite sets, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Taking into account the high number of pieces, it’s safe to say the W16 machine from Molsheim is going to be extremely detailed and will offer lots of hours of fun for those with time to spare.

Check back here at 9 AM CET / 3 AM ET / 7 AM GMT to see Bugatti and Lego reveal the fastest set of bricks in the toy world.

Source: Lego Technic / Facebook