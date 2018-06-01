If you’re going to own something that’s as wild as the Audi RS6 Avant that backs nearly 600 horsepower when it rolls off the factory floor, then you need to be even more extreme if you want to make it a tad more personal. You could add new wheels, or maybe upgrade the exhaust. There’s nothing wrong with such additions. However, if you really want to make a statement, may I introduce you to Race!, a South African aftermarket tuning company that is also an authorized dealer for ADV.1 Wheels. They have a wicked and wild Nardo Gray Audi RS6 Avant decked out in all sorts of carbon-fiber goodies.

Just look at this wagon. The kit – called DarwinPro DTM – is a widebody aero package that adds a front time-attack-inspired lip spoiler, wider front and rear fenders, side skirts, rear, complete rear diffuses and two wing/spoilers in the back – one on the hatch lid and the other below the rear glass covering. The Audi also features carbon0fiber canards that really give the wagon that DTM-inspired appearance. Race! also installed a carbon-fiber hood that shows the 4.0-liter V8 underneath.

Under the hood, the biturbocharged engine produces 605 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system sends power to all four wheels, helping to take the Avant to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph). However, if you opt for the Dynamic or Dynamic Plus package, top speed increases to 174 mph (280 kph) or 189 (305 kph), respectively. Engine upgrades include AWE Tuning airbox and intake and a complete Armytrix Automotive Weaponized exhaust system.

The wheels, obviously from ADV.1 Wheels, are part of the company’s Track Spec flagship wheel line that utilizes a three-piece configuration. They measure 21x11 inches all around. H&R Special Springs lower the RS6 Avant’s overall height to accentuate the stylish wheels.

This Race! Audi RS6 Avant is nothing short of wild. Yes, this is one wicked wagon. It’s also an example of how alive and well car culture is around the world. This South African shop has done an outstanding job on this customer build. I’m just a tad jealous.

Source: ADV.1 Wheels