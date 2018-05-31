Mansory is just one of several aftermarket tuning companies known for taking already outrageously powerful vehicles, giving them an aesthetic makeover and cranking out more power. Well, the German tuner now has a 650-horsepower Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe to unleash on the world.

The company gets more power from the C63’s biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 by installing an additional engine control unit and a new sports exhaust system. The tuned AMG also makes 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The company also removes the speed limiter, increasing the car’s speed to 193 miles per hour (310 kilometers per hour).

In addition to the additional performance, Mansory adds several unique styling cues. Your friends will know this isn’t your everyday AMG C63. The body kit comes with a new front lip and splitter, carbon-fiber mirror housings, and new side skirts. At the back, Mansory provides a roof spoiler, trunk lip, and carbon diffuser that houses the new stainless steel double exhaust pipes. The tuner also lowers the car by 30 millimeters with new springs.

Mansory also has several different wheel design and sizes available such as the 20-inch ultra-light, M5 forged wheel model. At the front are 225/35R20 high-performance tires, and 255/30R20 on the rear axle with its 8.5x20-inch and 9.5×20-inch wheels.

Upgrades aren’t exclusive to the exterior of a Mansory product. The company offers trim customization inside that includes leather, Alcantara, wood, carbon fiber or piano finish. There are aluminum pedals, illuminated door sills, and embroidered floor mats as well.

Even with the red accents on this Mansory C63, the overall design is quite subdued. There are other, louder Mansory creations in existence that may not please everyone’s pallet. If this is something you’d like, you can reach out to Mansory and begin talking numbers. It doesn’t hurt to stand out from the crowd.

Source: Mansory