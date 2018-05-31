It seems like ever since Ferrari introduce its LaFerrari hypercar the Italian supercar maker has taken an unusual stance when it comes to its naming conventions. History has brought us the Enzo, Testarossa, Portofino, and Dino. Yes, the Ferrari 812 Superfast may have a name that’s a bit on the nose, but it’s an accurate descriptor. And don’t think the 488 Pista – which translates to track in Italian – should go overlooked. It’s just not as on the nose as those other names.

However, the 812 does have the performance credentials to be called Superfast. The Italian supercar packs a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) at a screaming 8,500 revs and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) at 7,000 rpm. The means the 812 hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. Top speed is more than 211 mph (340 kph).

The video above shows just how fast the 812 is, focusing on the speedometers as the driver takes the Ferrari from zero to just over 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour). It takes the Ferrari about eight seconds to go from a standstill to 124 mph (200 kph) even after a poor launch. The Ferrari closes the cap on the remaining 62 mph (100 kph) in just 10 seconds. That means the Ferrari went from zero to 186 mph (300 kph) in about 18 seconds – give or take. Yeah, the 812 Superfast earns its name in spades.

The 812 Superfast is just the latest iteration of Ferrari’s grand tourer – capable of combing luxury, performance, and long-distance driving – that was introduced in early 2017 as a 2018 model. The 812 succeeds both the Ferrari F12berlinetta and the Ferrari 599 – front-engine, rear-wheel-drive cars designed for everyday driving. We don’t know if hitting 186 mph (300 kph) in less than 20 seconds is necessary for your daily community – but that screaming V12 roar sounds delightful.

