The arrival of the "+" trim level adds more tech at a better value.

Though not an outright model year makeover, Hyundai has updated its Sonata range with a few new packages. The arrival of "+" edition trim level, which adds a number of desirable features without breaking the bank, makes the Sonata better equipped with a more affordable price tag.

The new Sonata SEL+ and Sport+ trims now come standard with features like sport mesh grille and front fascia, dual automatic climate control, floor console-mounted rear vents, Qi wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, and an automatic up/down driver window. If you opt for the new Sport + model with the Tech Package, that also includes Hyundai’s Advanced Driver Assist System, which features automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and smart cruise control.

Read our Hyundai reviews:

2019 Hyundai Veloster First Drive: Still Funky, Even More Fun
2018 Hyundai Kona First Drive: Ready For Your Active Lifestyle

The 2018 SEL+ starts at $23,700, which adds a total value of $580 over the standard SEL trim. The SEL+ with the Tech Package, meanwhile, starts at $24,300. The Sport+ trim can be had for $24,800, with an added value of $950, and the Sport+ with the Tech Package comes in at $25,400.

Opt for the Sonata Limited with the Tech Package, and all those same features come standard. Go for the Sonata Limited with the Ultimate+ Package, and it also includes a panoramic sunroof. A total of six new “+” trim levels have been added to the range (including those with Tech Packages). Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:

Model

Engine

MSRP

Discount

Value Improvement

Sonata SEL+

2.4L GDI 4-cyl

$23,700

$0

+$580

Sonata SEL+ with Tech Package

2.4L GDI 4-cyl

$24,300

-$400

+$980

Sonata Sport+

2.4L GDI 4-cyl

$24,800

-$400

+$950

Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package

2.4L GDI 4-cyl

$25,400

New

New

Sonata Limited with Tech

2.4L GDI 4-cyl

$27,400

New

New

Sonata Limited with Ultimate+

2.4L GDI 4-cyl

$29,700

-$600

+$900

Sonata Limited 2.0T+

2.0L Turbo GDI 4-cyl

$31,900

-$550

+$850

All trim levels – apart from the range-topping Sonata Limited 2.0T+ – come powered by the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 185 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Limited 2.0T+ trim produces 245 hp (182 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm), and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Source: Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive

Hyundai
31 photos
Hyundai 2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive 2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive 2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive 2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive 2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive 2018 Hyundai Sonata: First Drive

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Sonata
Explore Reviews

More photos

2018 Hyundai Sonata
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2017 Hyundai Sonata facelift
2017 Hyundai Sonata facelift
2018 Hyundai Sonata sketches
2018 Hyundai Sonata sketches
2018 Hyundai Sonata facelift spy photos
2018 Hyundai Sonata facelift spy photos
Hyundai Sonata and N Variant Spy Photos
Hyundai Sonata and N Variant Spy Photos
2011 Hyundai Sonata
2011 Hyundai Sonata