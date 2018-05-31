The arrival of the "+" trim level adds more tech at a better value.
Though not an outright model year makeover, Hyundai has updated its Sonata range with a few new packages. The arrival of "+" edition trim level, which adds a number of desirable features without breaking the bank, makes the Sonata better equipped with a more affordable price tag.
The new Sonata SEL+ and Sport+ trims now come standard with features like sport mesh grille and front fascia, dual automatic climate control, floor console-mounted rear vents, Qi wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, and an automatic up/down driver window. If you opt for the new Sport + model with the Tech Package, that also includes Hyundai’s Advanced Driver Assist System, which features automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and smart cruise control.
The 2018 SEL+ starts at $23,700, which adds a total value of $580 over the standard SEL trim. The SEL+ with the Tech Package, meanwhile, starts at $24,300. The Sport+ trim can be had for $24,800, with an added value of $950, and the Sport+ with the Tech Package comes in at $25,400.
Opt for the Sonata Limited with the Tech Package, and all those same features come standard. Go for the Sonata Limited with the Ultimate+ Package, and it also includes a panoramic sunroof. A total of six new “+” trim levels have been added to the range (including those with Tech Packages). Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:
|
Model
|
Engine
|
MSRP
|
Discount
|
Value Improvement
|
Sonata SEL+
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$23,700
|
$0
|
+$580
|
Sonata SEL+ with Tech Package
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$24,300
|
-$400
|
+$980
|
Sonata Sport+
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$24,800
|
-$400
|
+$950
|
Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$25,400
|
New
|
New
|
Sonata Limited with Tech
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$27,400
|
New
|
New
|
Sonata Limited with Ultimate+
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$29,700
|
-$600
|
+$900
|
Sonata Limited 2.0T+
|
2.0L Turbo GDI 4-cyl
|
$31,900
|
-$550
|
+$850
All trim levels – apart from the range-topping Sonata Limited 2.0T+ – come powered by the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 185 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Limited 2.0T+ trim produces 245 hp (182 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm), and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
