Though not an outright model year makeover, Hyundai has updated its Sonata range with a few new packages. The arrival of "+" edition trim level, which adds a number of desirable features without breaking the bank, makes the Sonata better equipped with a more affordable price tag.

The new Sonata SEL+ and Sport+ trims now come standard with features like sport mesh grille and front fascia, dual automatic climate control, floor console-mounted rear vents, Qi wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, and an automatic up/down driver window. If you opt for the new Sport + model with the Tech Package, that also includes Hyundai’s Advanced Driver Assist System, which features automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and smart cruise control.

The 2018 SEL+ starts at $23,700, which adds a total value of $580 over the standard SEL trim. The SEL+ with the Tech Package, meanwhile, starts at $24,300. The Sport+ trim can be had for $24,800, with an added value of $950, and the Sport+ with the Tech Package comes in at $25,400.

Opt for the Sonata Limited with the Tech Package, and all those same features come standard. Go for the Sonata Limited with the Ultimate+ Package, and it also includes a panoramic sunroof. A total of six new “+” trim levels have been added to the range (including those with Tech Packages). Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:

Model Engine MSRP Discount Value Improvement Sonata SEL+ 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $23,700 $0 +$580 Sonata SEL+ with Tech Package 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $24,300 -$400 +$980 Sonata Sport+ 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $24,800 -$400 +$950 Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $25,400 New New Sonata Limited with Tech 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $27,400 New New Sonata Limited with Ultimate+ 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $29,700 -$600 +$900 Sonata Limited 2.0T+ 2.0L Turbo GDI 4-cyl $31,900 -$550 +$850

All trim levels – apart from the range-topping Sonata Limited 2.0T+ – come powered by the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 185 horsepower (137 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Limited 2.0T+ trim produces 245 hp (182 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm), and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

