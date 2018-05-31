The upcoming season of Top Gear in the United Kingdom will be Matt LeBlanc's last outing as a host of the show. He cited a lack of time as the reason for leaving.

The "time commitment and extensive travel ... takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with," LeBlanc told BBC News. "It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."

LeBlanc was among the new hosting lineup in 2016 after Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond left the show. When Chris Evans left the team, LeBlanc took over the role as the series' frontman with Rory Reid and Chris Harris.

"Matt has thrown himself into the show with real passion, revealing his extraordinary car knowledge and a willingness to get down and dirty. We were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood so I wish him all the very best," BBC Two controller Patrick Holland told BBC News about LeBlanc's departure.

LeBlanc is also the star of the CBS series Man with a Plan, so it's easy to understand how filming shows on two continents could keep him very busy and away from family.

In addition to losing a host, Top Gear will soon need to find a new test track and studio for filming audience segments because its home at the Dunsfold Aerodrome will soon become a massive housing complex. The project already has approval from England's Secretary of State, but there's not yet a timeframe for construction of the homes to begin.

