Subaru’s three-row SUV has been born again in the form of the new Ascent. With a total 19 cupholders, eight seats, and 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts) on tap, there’s a lot to love about Subaru’s largest new offering. But while the entry-level Ascent starts at just $31,995 (before destination), the fully loaded Ascent Touring – with all the option and accessory boxes ticked on the online configurator – costs just north of $54,000. Here’s how that pricing structure breaks down.

All six exterior color options come standard – so no need to shill extra for shinier colors like Crimson Red Pearl, or the Abyss Blue Pearl pictured here. The Java Brown leather interior and the 20-inch wheels also come standard, but are the only interior and wheel options Subaru currently offers on the Touring trim. Lower trim levels can be had with Slate Black or Warm Ivory leather.

Accessories contribute to the most significant price increases. The most expensive of which being things like the Thule extended cargo carrier ($529.95), a trailer hitch ($499), a cargo separator ($459), and a remote start key fob ($411). There’s only one optional tech package – the Starlink Entertainment Anywhere package – which costs $970, and includes two iPads, two Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones, and two Otterbox iPad cases.

All told, buyers can rack up $8,095.03 worth of accessories and options. With a total asking price of $54,735 (including $975 for destination and delivery charges), the most-expensive Ascent is more than than $10,000 pricier than the cheapest Touring model, and more than $22,000 more expensive than the cheapest version.

That said, the Ascent is still far from expensive – at least relative to rivals like the Mazda CX-9 ($32,130), and the Chevrolet Traverse ($29,930). Not to mention it comes powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 260 hp (193 kW) and torque at 277 pound-feet (375 Newton-meters), and can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms).

Source: Subaru