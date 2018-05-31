The Lamborghini Urus is a 650-horsepower (484-kilowatt) supercar disguised as an SUV. It can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.59 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kmh); not to mention it looks pretty sharp. But the vehicle pictured here isn’t a Lamborghini Urus at all, it’s actually a Chinese knockoff that will go on sale in the region in just a few days.

The SUV comes from a company called Huansu Auto (which loosely translates Magic Speed). It will be manufactured in China by Beiqi Yinxiang Automobile – a joint venture between the BAIC and the Yinxiang Motorcycle Group – and will ride on an outgoing BIAC SUV platform.

The SUV will be the first in a line of sporty SUVs dubbed the "X-Series," according to the site CarNewsChina. With a wheelbase of 110.8 inches (2,815 millimeters), it’s a bit shorter than the Urus (118.2 inches/3,002 millimeters), but with both five- and seven-seat variations, it has more room for passengers. The Urus only has room for four.

Though it may look the part, it won’t be nearly as powerful as the Lamborghini that it mimics. Power will come from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing just 195 hp (145 kW). It's a whole 455 hp (339 kW) less powerful than the Urus.

The Huansu X-Series goes on sale in China on June 6, but don’t expect to see it in major cities like Beijing or Shanghai. The SUV is reportedly aimed at "third tier cities," says the report, and will start anywhere from ¥100, 000 to ¥150,000 yuan (approximately $15,000 to $23,400). For reference, the Urus costs ¥3.13 million in China ($488,000).

