With Polestar now a separate entity from Volvo, building its own performance vehicles, that means the Swedish marque has to rethink its own performance range, particularly when it comes to new cars like the V60 wagon, and upcoming S60 sedan. Thankfully, it appears Volvo has a plan in place that will assure its hot models don't stay off the road for long; new spy photos show a more aggressive-looking V60 that rumors suggest could be a new R line.

The images show the V60 prototype testing on public roads, covered in camouflage, and wearing some unique calibration technology on the wheels. This V60 appears to be lower than the standard variant, and sporting some more aggressive design elements. For one, the brakes are much larger, drawing some similarities to the V60 Polestar before it.

The amount of camouflage on the front fascia and rear don’t give much away in terms of styling, but we fully expect the rumored V60 R to sport some equally aggressive cues, similar to the V60 Polestar before it. The cabin, too, should get an aggressive makeover with sport seats and a healthy amount of Alcantara trim.

For now, the powertrain remains a mystery. The new V60 has a variety of engine options, including a range-topping T8 hybrid that produces 390 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque – besting even the outgoing Polestar model (362 hp/269 kW). Expect the new V60 R to be even more powerful; we wouldn’t be surprised to see an output in the neighborhood of 400 hp (298 kW).

But the R model won’t be the only variation. Already Volvo has confirmed that it is working on a next-gen Cross Country model, building on the success of the version before it. No word on when we’ll see the V60 Cross Country or the performance-oriented R model (if that's even what it will be called), but with prototypes already out testing, it shouldn't be long.

Source: CarPix