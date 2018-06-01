It features moving pistons and an eight-speed gearbox that builders can actually shift.
Let's be honest, most of us will never own a real Bugatti Chiron, but Lego's latest Technic set at least makes it possible to put an amazing model of one on your shelf. The kit goes on sale June 1, and while the $349.99 asking price is expensive, the amount is still a fraction of what a full-sized Chiron would cost.
At 1:8 scale, the competed model is gigantic measuring over 22 inches (56 centimeters) long, 9 inches (25 cm) wide, and 5 inches (14 cm) tall. With 3,599 pieces, you can expect to be assembling the Chiron for quite a while. For reference, Lego Technic previously offered an amazing kit of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but it was only 2,704 pieces.
After putting together all of those parts, Lego's Chiron is far more than just a static model. For example, inserting the Top Speed Mode key causes the active rear wing to switch from its higher position that prioritizes handling to the lower setting for maximizing the supercar's velocity. The W16 engine also features moving pistons, and owners can swap through the eight-speed gearbox from the paddles in the cabin. Under the hood, each model has a unique serial number. Photos show that the there's a complete rear subframe that holds the engine, suspension, and disc brakes. Stickers also let builders add details to the kit.
After completing the model, there's no reason to shove the instruction manual into a drawer because like the 911 GT3 RS kit, the directions double as a large coffee table book about the Chiron. To keep them occupied during the long assembly, builders can also download nine podcasts with folks from Bugatti and Lego discussing the car and the kit.
Source: Lego
REVEALED: THE NEW LEGO® TECHNIC™ BUGATTI CHIRON
Where art, engineering and bricks combine
Billund, 1st of June 2018. LEGO Group and Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. have today
revealed the new LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron. The 1:8 scale super car will be
available from June 1.
The LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron model brings together the iconic design heritage
of the French ultra-luxury car brand and LEGO Technic™ elements, with a reimagined
version of the latest cutting-edge super car from Molsheim.
The new model was unveiled at LEGO House at the company’s headquarters in Billund by
Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, and Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.
The 1:8 scale LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron will be available from June 1, only at all
LEGO® stores and shop.LEGO.com, then all retailers globally from August 1, 2018.
The model encapsulates the magic, power and elegance of the Chiron, unveiled to the world
two years ago and now brought to life in LEGO Technic™ form, offering a unique, authentic
building experience for car enthusiasts and LEGO fans of all ages.
Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group said:
“I am very excited about this new model. Our LEGO designers have done an amazing job
capturing the details of this iconic Bugatti design. It truly stands as testament that with LEGO
bricks you can build anything you can imagine, and an example that with LEGO Technic™,
you can build for real. It’s a huge model that I can’t wait to start building myself. I’ve always
been passionate about engineering and this model’s details and design are truly fascinating.”
Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.:
“Thanks to their proven design and technology expertise, the LEGO Group and Bugatti are
the epitomes of their brand segments. The LEGO Technic™ model of the Bugatti Chiron is
an expression of this perfect relationship. I am impressed at the precision and refinement
with which our super sports car has been translated into the LEGO world and I am sure that
fans of both LEGO bricks and Bugatti will love this product.”
The 1:8 scale LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron replica model – measuring over 5” (14cm)
high, 22” (56cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide and featuring 3,599 pieces – is packed full of intricate
details and immersive touches. These include aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing,
spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed cockpit with movable paddle gearshift, and detailed
W16 engine with moving pistons.
Open the doors and you’ll discover that there’s more to the cockpit than first meets the eye,
featuring a LEGO Technic™ 8-speed gearbox with paddle gearshift and a steering wheel
bearing the iconic Bugatti emblem.
Each individual model comes personalised with its own unique serial number, carefully stored
under the hood to unlock special content on LEGO.com/technic. The set also features a speed
key which enables you to switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position.
Hidden discreetly under the hood, you will also discover an additional authentic Bugatti Chiron
detail – the stylish Bugatti overnight bag.
Staying true to Bugatti’s heritage, the model features the classic duo-tone blue color scheme
reflecting the brand’s signature colour, and a set of identifiable stickers for additional detailing
and authenticity of the build.
Delivering a final ’artistic’ touch, the set comes enclosed in an exclusive box and includes
a ’coffee table’ style collectors booklet with comprehensive building instructions. Fans can
also dive deep into the inspiration behind the design with series of nine exclusive podcasts
featuring Bugatti and LEGO experts.
Available from LEGO® stores and shop.LEGO.com from June 1, 2018
Notes to Editors
LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron
• Age 16+
• 3,599 pieces
For further information and imagery, please contact the UK LEGO press office:
LEGO@mischiefpr.com / 020 3128 6600
About the LEGO Group
The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark,
and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by
Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading
manufacturers of play materials.
Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the
development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative
play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at
www.LEGO.com.
For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility
engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus.
LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure, DUPLO, BIONICLE, LEGENDS OF CHIMA, DIMENSIONS, the
FRIENDS logo, the MINIFIGURES logo, MINDSTORMS, MIXELS, NINJAGO and NEXO KNIGHTS
are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2018 The LEGO Group.
About Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S
Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. is the manufacturer of the ultimate production super sports car. Since it
was established in 1909, the French luxury brand has had its headquarters at Molsheim, Alsace,
where 450 Veyrons were produced from 2005 to 2015 and where the new Chiron, which is limited to
500 cars, is being hand-crafted today. The Chiron is not only designed for maximum speed but also
meets the highest possible demands in terms of luxury, comfort, everyday drivability and durability.
The Chiron combines the best in all these areas which makes it the world’s most complete super
sports car and a unique concept.
The brand, which has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 1998, has 34 dealers and service
partners in 17 countries in Europe, North America, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia/Pacific.
www.bugatti.com
For further information and imagery, please contact the Bugatti communications department: Manuela
Höhne, Head of Communications, Phone: +49 5361 9 15508, Mobile: +49 1525 888 9167, E-Mail:
manuela.hoehne@bugatti.com.
42083 LEGO Technic: Bugatti Chiron
Ages 16+. 3,599 pieces.
US $349.99 - CA $399.99 - FR 379.99€ - DE 369.99€ - UK £329.99 - DK 3199DKK
*Euro pricing varies by country. Please visit shop.LEGO.com for regional pricing.
Discover the Bugatti Chiron!
Build, experience and display this quintessential super sports car, featuring aerodynamic
bodywork with an active rear wing, spoked rims with low-profile tires, and a detailed cockpit
with movable paddle gearshift.
Celebrate innovative engineering and design from one of the world’s most prestigious car
manufacturers with this magnificent LEGO® Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron model. Developed in
partnership with Bugatti, the model captures the magic of the iconic supercar with its gleaming
aerodynamic bodywork, logoed spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed brake discs and
W16 engine with moving pistons. Open the doors and you’ll discover an elaborate cockpit,
featuring a Technic 8-speed gearbox with movable paddle gearshift and a steering wheel
bearing the Bugatti emblem. Insert the top speed key to switch the active rear wing from
handling to top speed position or lift the hood to reveal a unique serial number and a storage
compartment containing a stylish Bugatti overnight bag. A classic Bugatti duo-tone blue color
scheme reflects the brand’s signature color, and a set of cool stickers for additional detailing
adds the final touch to this exclusive model! The set is delivered in luxurious box packaging and
includes a color collector’s booklet with comprehensive building instructions
• Exclusive 1:8 scale LEGO® Bugatti Chiron replica model with a wealth of luxurious
features, including aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing, spoked rims with
low-profile tires, detailed brake discs and a W16 engine with moving pistons.
• Open the doors to access the detailed cockpit featuring a LEGO® Technic 8-speed
gearbox with movable paddle gearshift and a steering wheel bearing the Bugatti
emblem.
• Insert the top speed key to switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed
position.
• Lift the hood to access a compact storage compartment containing a stylish Bugatti
overnight bag.
• Check out the detailed W16 engine with moving pistons.
• Includes a unique serial number located beneath the hood.
• Comes with a classic Bugatti duo-tone blue color scheme that reflects the brand’s
signature color, plus a set of cool stickers for additional detailing.
• Delivered in luxurious box packaging.
• Includes a color collector’s booklet with comprehensive building instructions.
• This LEGO® Technic model is designed to provide an immersive and rewarding building
experience.
• Bugatti Chiron measures over 5” (14cm) high, 22” (56cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide.
Available from LEGO® stores and shop.LEGO.com from June 1, 2018.
LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2018 The LEGO
Group. All rights reserved.