REVEALED: THE NEW LEGO® TECHNIC™ BUGATTI CHIRON



Where art, engineering and bricks combine

Billund, 1st of June 2018. LEGO Group and Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. have today

revealed the new LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron. The 1:8 scale super car will be

available from June 1.

The LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron model brings together the iconic design heritage

of the French ultra-luxury car brand and LEGO Technic™ elements, with a reimagined

version of the latest cutting-edge super car from Molsheim.

The new model was unveiled at LEGO House at the company’s headquarters in Billund by

Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, and Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.

The 1:8 scale LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron will be available from June 1, only at all

LEGO® stores and shop.LEGO.com, then all retailers globally from August 1, 2018.

The model encapsulates the magic, power and elegance of the Chiron, unveiled to the world

two years ago and now brought to life in LEGO Technic™ form, offering a unique, authentic

building experience for car enthusiasts and LEGO fans of all ages.

Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group said:

“I am very excited about this new model. Our LEGO designers have done an amazing job

capturing the details of this iconic Bugatti design. It truly stands as testament that with LEGO

bricks you can build anything you can imagine, and an example that with LEGO Technic™,

you can build for real. It’s a huge model that I can’t wait to start building myself. I’ve always

been passionate about engineering and this model’s details and design are truly fascinating.”

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.:

“Thanks to their proven design and technology expertise, the LEGO Group and Bugatti are

the epitomes of their brand segments. The LEGO Technic™ model of the Bugatti Chiron is

an expression of this perfect relationship. I am impressed at the precision and refinement

with which our super sports car has been translated into the LEGO world and I am sure that

fans of both LEGO bricks and Bugatti will love this product.”

The 1:8 scale LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron replica model – measuring over 5” (14cm)

high, 22” (56cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide and featuring 3,599 pieces – is packed full of intricate

details and immersive touches. These include aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing,

spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed cockpit with movable paddle gearshift, and detailed

W16 engine with moving pistons.

Open the doors and you’ll discover that there’s more to the cockpit than first meets the eye,

featuring a LEGO Technic™ 8-speed gearbox with paddle gearshift and a steering wheel

bearing the iconic Bugatti emblem.

Each individual model comes personalised with its own unique serial number, carefully stored

under the hood to unlock special content on LEGO.com/technic. The set also features a speed

key which enables you to switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position.

Hidden discreetly under the hood, you will also discover an additional authentic Bugatti Chiron

detail – the stylish Bugatti overnight bag.

Staying true to Bugatti’s heritage, the model features the classic duo-tone blue color scheme

reflecting the brand’s signature colour, and a set of identifiable stickers for additional detailing

and authenticity of the build.

Delivering a final ’artistic’ touch, the set comes enclosed in an exclusive box and includes

a ’coffee table’ style collectors booklet with comprehensive building instructions. Fans can

also dive deep into the inspiration behind the design with series of nine exclusive podcasts

featuring Bugatti and LEGO experts.

Available from LEGO® stores and shop.LEGO.com from June 1, 2018

Notes to Editors

LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Chiron

• Age 16+

• 3,599 pieces

