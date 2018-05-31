The future for the Ford Fusion is not bright, as it will eventually go out of production in 2020 or 2021. However, until then, the sedan will continue to be offered from the Blue oval dealers, and the 2019 model year will soon be on display at their showrooms.

While prices are not officially out yet, the folks over at CarsDirect have information about what to expect for the new year. According to their information, the 2019 Fusion S will have a starting price of $23,735 including destination, which is $645 more than now. The SE model gets a price bump of $650 starting at $25,015 for 2019. If you go for the Fusion Titanium, it will set you back $35,235, a price increase of $3,870, while the range-topping Fusion Sport will start at $40,910, $6,190 over the today’s model.

But! There’s a big but. The 2019 Fusion may seem more expensive than the current model, but it will gain a lot more equipment. Let’s take the Fusion Titanium for example – the 2019 version will come with а glass roof, adaptive cruise control, satellite navigation, and 19-inch wheels as standard. If you add all those features to a standard 2018 Fusion Titanium, the price will jump to approximately $37,000 versus $35,235 for the 2019 MY.

The same thing happens with the Fusion Sport, which will start at $40,910. The updated variant will be equipped with a navigation system, glass roof, parking sensors, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, rear inflatable seat belts, and more, which used to drive the price of the current Fusion Sport to over $43,000.

If you want an electrified Fusion, the Fusion Hybrid will be available with a base price of $28,450, up from $26,265 for the 2018 MY. This increase is due to the fact that Ford will no longer sell the entry-level S trim and the least-expensive model will be the SE.

Source: CarsDirect