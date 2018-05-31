The fact that it reaches 300 kph is not impressive, but how it gets there is truly remarkable.

You good people must have figured out by now that Motor1.com has a soft spot for onboard acceleration videos and this week we’ve been blessed with three already – Ferrari 488 Pista, McLaren 720S, and the Ford GT. Now comes the fourth clip, showing the brutal Porsche 911 GT2 RS being pushed hard all the way up to 186 mph (300 kph) with the traction control turned off to the delight of purists with an affinity for RWD machines.

The video may be 33 seconds long, but the widowmaker from Stuttgart doesn’t actually need that much time to complete the task at hand. We need to shave off about two seconds from the beginning of the video and roughly nine from the end, which means the 911 GT2 RS completed the sprint in approximately 22 seconds. That seems just about right taking into account the official word from Porsche is that its ultimate 911 completes the journey to 186 mph (300 kph) in 22.1 seconds en route to a maximum velocity of 211 mph (340 kph).

But as impressive as the Nine Eleven is under hard acceleration, the aforementioned McLaren 720S did seem to be a tad quicker. Comparing the two videos – which by the way are provided by the same YouTube channel - the supercar from Woking reached 186 mph in about 21 seconds, so one second sooner than the GT2 RS.

That being said, we all know speedometers are not entirely accurate and don’t necessarily tell the whole story, which is why we’d rather trust the numbers displayed by a vbox as these are as close to reality as possible.

Cars doing 186 mph have been around for ages, but getting there has never been quicker than it is now. With the electrification era upon us, that instant torque will allow high-end marques to shave off even more seconds, so it’s a great time to be alive if you are a fan of performance cars.

Video: Motorsport Magazine / YouTube

